POTUS Trump was defrauded by Alex Azar (HHS) & misled by Fauci, Birx, Hahn, Bourla, Bancel, Moncef et al. as to LIABILITY PROTECTION (PREP ACT); he MUST end it first hour Dec 20th 2025 & RETROACTIVELY
If the vaccine was safe, they HHS, mRNA vaccine makers would not have needed indemnification, medical doctors would have not needed this, CDC, NIH etc. so Trump must allow us to SUE these evil people
Now! And when these bitches say if no shield protection, then they will not make drugs or vaccines, then tell them DON’T. These evil feral NIH, FDA, PHARMA dogs and medical doctors must now make proper drugs and vaccines, safety tested completed, effective. LIABILITY PROTECTION must be reversed now by POTUS Trump. First hour after being sworn in January 20th 2025.
MAGA!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh, stop it already, Dr. Paul. You keep treating Trump like he's just some kid who has no responsibility for his own actions. That's just INSANE!!!
TRUMP PUT ALL THEM IN HIS ADMINISTRATION!!!! PERIOD!!!!!
He could have FIRE THEM ALL!!!!
WHY DIDN'T HE DO THAT????
The buck stopped with Trump. Stop with this insanity about him!
EXCESS DEATHS PUBLISHED---LOTS OF QUESTIONS NEED ANSWERED!
2020—-How many elderly or vulnerable people were murdered with NEGLECT/DNR/MORPHINE/MIDAZOLAM and then put down as COVID DEATHS!? Were doctors falsifying death certificates?--YES/NO?
POISON JAB GHOULS!? When they were let loose on the people the weekly excess deaths increased! YES/NO? Were doctors and medics honest in giving cause of death etc? YES/NO?
MAKE YOUR MIND UP TIME! Have a look and listen to the info in the video. Then also digest the essay that I wrote and was distributed by THE WHITE ROSE!
https://youtu.be/jndykWR9O-c?si=WyLvrHRn8a4HTwtA
YouTube
Share your videos with friends, family, and the world
youtu.be
4/10/2021—---IF YOU KNOW SOME THING IS KILLING PEOPLE AND YOU CARRY ON, THAT IS MURDER!
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?