I'm happy that Trump is helping the working class recover some lost ground via tariffs on China and deportation of illegal competition for jobs in the US.

On the other hand, his silence about the dangerous and defective mRNA jabs is galling, as is his continued protection of Epstein clients like Bills Gates and Clinton.

As an observation only, I find it interesting that Trump is employing the people he is deporting over American labour employment: In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump said his “very aggressive policy on immigration” is driving away long-time workers, citing complaints from the agricultural and hospitality industries—jobs those businesses are struggling to fill.

At the same time, the Trump Organization has consistently made use of temporary visa programs to hire foreign workers for Mar-a-Lago, four golf clubs and his Virginia winery—filing to bring in at least 1,880 seasonal workers since 2008, including 382 during Trump’s first term, according to Department of Labor data.

The company’s use of short-term, temporary visas has increased steadily in recent years, from requesting 121 in 2021 to asking for a high of 178 in 2024.

So far for 2025, the Trump Organization has posted to hire 31 foreign temporary workers for its winery, working from February through mid-October.

The jobs—primarily servers, clerks, housekeepers, kitchen staff and farm workers—pay between $14.17 and $23.01 an hour.

Spokespeople for the White House and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to inquiries.’

Big Number

Six: The number of Trump businesses that applied to hire foreign workers since 2008. Trump is the sole owner of all of them through a web of companies and a revocable trust that allows him to profit while in office. The Trump Organization confirmed in an April filing in the United Kingdom that the president retains control over his businesses.

What We Don’t Know

It’s unclear where the Trump Organization’s foreign workers are coming from. The Department of Labor does not disclose the nationalities of the foreign workers, though workers from 90 countries—including El Salvador, Haiti and several African nations—are eligible. In 2018, referring to immigrants from those regions, Trump asked lawmakers, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?,” The Washington Post reported.

Surprising Fact

Trump’s Bedminster golf club fired about a dozen undocumented workers in 2019—after years of employing them—just as his administration ramped up immigration raids nationwide, The Washington Post reported at the time.’

