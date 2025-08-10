I continue to support POTUS Trump and do want his success as it means success for USA; I do not think he is averse to USA or acting against the best interests of USA; I supported his re-election and still do; I continue to have hope in RFK Jr. in terms of doing the right thing re the fraud PCR created COVID, deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly Malone Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccines. I look to him to take the steps to safeguard Americans. I have trust.

You may not like it, but POTUS Trump lost legitimately but due to the steal, for he did win, but by a little and the steal was not that great but enough to take the victory from him; I know, I was there. In July August 2020 POTUS Trump was LOSING the re-election (it is all I may say) due to the internal polls saying the lockdowns hurt his peoples badly and they were punishing him at the polls; he could not win in July 2020, the lockdowns were damaging that much; however, he worked hard August to October on the stump to bring himself -1 to +1/2 or even by election night 2020 especially in the rust belt and swing states; I think he took it home but not by enough to withstand the steal; if he did not lock down via the disastrous OWS, and we did not face the sheer mayhem and catastrophe of the clown car Task Force morons save Giroir, he would have won by a landslide! The people handling the re-election knew he could not win in July 2020 but he showed us magic in the administration by coming withing striking or above slightly by November 2nd 2020; when it is said the election was stolen, that is a lie, not that way, he lost and yes they did steal votes or mischief alike how Republicans do same too; but the lock downs hurt him badly;

same for Biden, for while Trump faced the voters’ remorse at polls 2020 for the lock downs, Biden was punished in 2024 for the Malone mRNA vaccine harms and deaths and mandate! Biden lost re-election (or Harris) because of the Malone mRNA vaccines; they will not say it, I will!

I am glad Trump won 2024 for he has the chance to get onto Rushmore by what he does, the great that I know he can do for USA, and I am now glad he did not win in 2020 for it is now we need him more than ever yet some may argue if he won in 2020 Biden et al. would not have had chance to do the wrongs they did at the helm; debatable alike how when they say Trump did not mandate the vaccine, I argue he could have, even if he said he would not have. The powers at be would have ensured he did, same as they did with Biden and Harris.

I know he won the 2024 election convincingly, no question. I even think the democrats tampered but the win was so big in 2024, unlike for 2020. I hope you understand my explanation. I can share more to show you the facts, but I cannot for I am bound by form of confidentiality and NDA and POTUS Trump and his administration deserves executive privilege. Any POTUS does so I will say no more. I hope you read the white spaces for in there I say a lot.

