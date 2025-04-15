POTUS Trump, you know your boy gots your back homie! still support you big time, COVID OWS & Malone mRNA vaccine disaster and all; but your Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is an idiot, a raving dolt
Lutnick is a hysterical egghead & embarrasses himself & administration & mostly you each time he speaks! Shut him to hell up! why do you allow this knucklehead to do media, he hurts you, FIRE him!
each time we think we figured out your tariff policy and trust me, one’s head near explodes trying to figure out your tariff policy for frankly it makes no sense but put a pin in that for a moment, and it indeed takes serious alcohol, some sleep deprivation, some serious kushungpeng and watching 3 Episodes of The View back to back with Sunny Hostin and Whoopi, that kind of insanity (will make you celibate and become a homosexual at the same time), only then can one THINK, and I say THINK, that they grasp your tariff policy, along comes this idiot, the pure nincompoop Lutnick who makes Rochelle Walensky, you know, that dumb as a box of rocks prior CDC director look Menza material…
Even Bannon can’t take it anymore and wants Lutnick out, silenced…naughty chair…
‘MAGA guru Steve Bannon slammed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Monday as “close to an unmitigated disaster.”’
I mean, he Lutnick makes no sense, is too emotional, too hysterical, non-sensical, and in his recent interview, this ding-a-ling said in one interview:
1)that automated jobs were coming back to USA…is he a moron? that is not the type of jobs we want to come back? this is the guy Elon Musk recommend for the job…figures.
and when you got off your chair and stopped pulling the little hair you have left out of your head, he then said that the automated factories will be staffed by American workers. again, did he get his degree in stupidity?
he even went on to say:
'The army of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little screws to make iPhones, that kind of thing is going to come to America,' he said.
POTUS Trump, look, some of us have hemorrhoids, we are constipated on a good day, we have issues, real issues, and it is bad enough keeping up with you and your statements but please, please spare us this idiot…
shut him to hell up! let him go sort mail in the White House. Touch nothing else and say nothing else.
STEVE BANNON SHOULD HAVE BEEN CHEIF OF STAFF-
Please pray for Delanie Worthington, who just had brain surgery for a pituitary tumor.