POTUS Trump, you must call for this vile demon 29-year-old Anton Aleshin to be put down; I will praise you Sir, call for him to be killed for this! Put him down! 'Elderly Man Shoved Into Moving Train
Train in New York City on New Year’s Day'; too many times this happens in NYC, notice no mug shot, thus I argue he MUST be islamic or black! that's the tale of the tape, the crooked fecal puke media!
Fecal, putrid, bottom-dweller vile filthy media, especially DC swamp media, all of them in FOX, CNN, MSNBC, all of them…I can find no distinction the spin and politics and lies they spew daily, 24/7.
Put this beast down, no mercy, no bullshit about mental disorder, or his mommy bathed him in cold water as a child etc., put him down! We know it is him, once 100% confirmed, yes let us confirm, bullet proof this, but once no question, then put him down. Eye for an eye!
POTUS Trump, wade into this one, call for him to be put down! like the medieval beast he is!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.