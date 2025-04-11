POTUS Trump, you must fire this US Space Force commander in Greenland at Pituffik Space Base; this is not good and if this commander undercut POTUS Trump, then she must go! He is commander in chief,
whether you agree with him or not! It is the chain of command and must be followed at all times especially in this sensitive issue now on tap; Space Force Col. Susan Meyers, commander of Pituffik
Set the firing in motion, like him or not, approve or not of his political positions, in her business in military, you do not undercut the POTUS as commander. In her role she has to be nonpartisan.
What is your opinion?
update, this was just sent to me, the Pentagon has now fired her...good move...'U.S. Military Removes Commander of Greenland Base After Vance Visit
Although the military did not say why the colonel had been dismissed, it said it would not tolerate any subversion of President Trump’s agenda.'
What the hell. Let the man do his job. He has a lot on his plate and has already done more than most have in their entire 4 years. AND, he done did fire her.