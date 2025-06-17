POTUS Trump's 2 recent Truth Social posts on the war between Israel and Iran; some argue Israel underestimated Iran, some say Israel is losing the court of public opinion yet what do you think of
these 2 recent posts by POTUS Trump; who is the 'we'...did he mean the United States? IMO US should not be part of this as would raise risks to Americans for a century to come & unite the Arab world
What is your view? Your opinion? I find these 2 posts by Trump says many things and opens the debate as to what exactly is America’s role in this? When did it start or change?…I find fascinating and troubling and all sorts of things all at once. I am following the back and forth between Tucker and Trump and folk like Levin who want Israel to go to the house…I just find it horrible and painful as to the loss of life.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
the challenge and issue is that the reaction is the problem. how far can it go? who will get involved? will China step in to help Iran?
WTF is he doing? Is he trying to find out if Russian hypersonics are in the hands of the radicals in Iran? Perhaps he doesn't realize how many of us in the MAGA base have had enough of the BULLSHIT!!