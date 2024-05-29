1)release all J 6 prisoners, grant them pardons

2)build the wall as CONCRETE, 100 feet high, 50 feet thick, no gaps, and build it in 6 months

3)close the borders for a ‘season’, Southern and Northern with Canada (only valid immigrants can enter)

4)Mass deport all who were allowed in illegally by Biden and Obama, and go back 30 years

5)be PURE ‘law and order’; use all Justice Department etc., all law enforcement, allow national guard to use deadly force, be willing to deploy US troops as needed (within US)

6)close COMPLETE six (6) US government agencies, alphabets, and fire 5,000 from each agency across the board, top down

7)Demand that congress initiate impeachment of all crooked corrupt judges

8)Reverse every single executive order that Biden has signed

9)Any executive order you implement, it must be codified into law

10)Designate BLM and antifa etc. as terrorist groups and order their disbandment

11)Order Special Counsel investigations on Obama, Biden, and Hilary Clinton all at once as to Crossfire Hurricane Russia Collusion fraud

12)Work with congress (if we retain congress and hopefully Senate) to initiate impeachment investigations and hearings of Biden for the treasonous border invasion

13)Work with congress (if we retain congress and hopefully Senate) to initiate impeachment investigations and hearings of Obama for all wrongs (illegal actions) in his administration

14)End the US military and tax-payer involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war; not one more dollar $ to Ukraine

15)Sign executive order that US will no longer given any foreign aid $ to any global nation for the next 10 years

16)Bring home all US military stationed in Germany and Japan; in fact, bring home all US troops stationed all over the world.

17)Ensure that semi-conductors and microchips are produced in USA, removing reliance on Taiwan

18)Initiate accountability of all those involved in the COVID vaccines, researchers, vaccine makers, CEOs etc.

19)Ensure that all illegals (and those within USA) who are islamists, jihadists, radical islamic followers are closely monitored by US security services

20)Reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP ACT 2005 for COVID, all protections that cover medical doctors, pharma, vaccine makers, government health agency officials e.g. CDC, HHS, NIH, NIAID, FDA

21)Executive order that any person who physically attacks/harms a border agent, ICE agent, police officer, military, will be executed, face the death penalty and in 2 months from action.

22)Withdraw fully from World Health Organization (WHO) and codify into law, pass law

23)ban the use of mRNA technology vaccines; destroy all COVID vaccine, all.

24)ban any future us of societal mandates, lockdowns, vaccine etc.

25)Divest and fully withdraw from the UN if possible; disband the UN

26)Work with congress to initiate impeachment investigations and hearings of Biden for threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine if the prosecutor investigating the company that employed his son was not fired.

27)Work with congress to initiate impeachment investigations and hearings of George Bush Jr. for the Iraq war and lies of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

28)Work with Republican state governors to enable Obama and Bush face charges for multiple wrongdoings during their administration.

29)Indict Jack Smith, Judge Engoron, Bragg, Fanni Willis and the J6 unselect committee of political hacks and thugs and ensure these people are fully investigated for any wrongdoing.

30)Order investigations of all members of congress and the media as well as medical boards, doctors and hospitals that pushed the COVID fraud and deadly mRNA vaccine fraud, and local governments that imposed mandates.

31)Reopen the Keystone pipeline and return to energy independence