POTUS Trump's administration has used the "catch and release" program to free undocumented immigrants from custody since he took office, after rounding them up, partly because of limited detention
space in U.S. immigration...During his campaign Trump repeatedly criticized the Biden administration's use of "catch and release," so I am confused...if could only hold 41,000 per day, why then
promise to deport the illegals during the campaign? why the shift now to ONLY criminal illegals? that was not what was said routinely in the campaign and RNC…I just feel all politicians lie, are blatant deceit people, just to get elected…IMO, to the average American, what we understand is, you go out, get 100 illegal folk, deport 100 illegal folk. Do not play games with us about para ‘well, not enough space, did not commit a violent crime blah blah blah’…I do not understand, and I guess the lies and fraud of COVID and still push for more mRNA vaccines just leaves me with no room for the double speak con shit anymore. From any of these politicians.
Take a look at this story below and one is left to ask, can this be true? Are we being played for fools?:
The fraudulent Biden/Obama regime used our tax money to FLY hundreds of thousands of illegals INTO the country, so why can't Trump fly them BACK where they came from?
funny how they picked the term "catch and release," i thought that was like when you find a spider in the shower?