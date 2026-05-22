POTUS Trump's approval now drops to 31% & this is in crisis territory for nothing is working to bring it up; it is worse than Carter's and most experts grasp that the Iran bombing put Trump's approval
in a spiral downturn; between Epstein pedophilia cover up disaster, a seeming money grab by high-ups in administration raping the US tax-payer, the ICE disaster, deadly COVID mRNA shots & lockdowns
plus the failed Iran war…this has hurt POTUS Trump and it seems that advisors cannot seem to get to him…he needs to end the war with Iran now! The American people do not want this! No matter how bellicose and deranged dry-drunk SECDEF Hegseth gets on the podium…
what can he do to arrest this downturn polls in your opinion? I want him to reverse this spiral….I think there is lots of good to come from him. If he can politically survive.
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