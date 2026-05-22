Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Trump Considers Run for Prime Minister in Israel Next: "I'm Right Now at 99% in Israel" https://www.wideopencountry.com/trump-considers-run-for-prime-minister-in-israel-next-im-right-now-at-99-in-israel/

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