POTUS Trump's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson Reveals Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Directly Lied to Him About Trump’s Security Detail (VIDEO); Cheatle told Ronny Jackson that her agency never
denied requested resources related to Trump’s security. Dr. Jackson called for Cheatle to resign as Secret Service Director.’ Gateway Pundit reporting.
‘Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle lied to him during a meeting.
Dr. Ronny Jackson examined Trump’s ear injury and treated the wound.
Dr. Jackson told Maria Bartiromo that he was in the Secret Service meeting following the assassination attempt on Trump and Director Kimberly Cheatle lie to his face.
Cheatle told Ronny Jackson that her agency never denied requested resources related to Trump’s security.
Dr. Jackson called for Cheatle to resign as Secret Service Director.’
Won't she get benefits if she is allowed to resign?
She should be FIRED and not allowed the courtesy of resignation.