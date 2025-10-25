Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
I like him, I do. I support him and want his safety, his success for USA wins. I think he can take USA where it NEEDS to be...for the 21st century if he can get the sycophants and posers and losers out from his cabinet...the blood suckers....but that's his choice....But I will not cup anyone's stones, no matter who they are. For nothing.

Paul Frohlich
Musk helped Trump to be elected, her is not a globalist as most other pro vaccines billionaiers, give him a brake.

