I had to say it!

I want you to understand I think Trump is the best we got and I am behind him all the way but he does dumb things and great things and bad things, all at once…he is the best for USA but he makes terrible bone-headed decisions at times….that posing with Musk and TESLAs was very very sub-optimal…diminished the White House and Presidency as if it was into sales and can be bought!

I am not Makary and Oz et al., I will never sell myself for a dollar or job. COVID’s OWS lockdowns killed many as did the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine, it saved NOT one life, no matter how many times my great POTUS Trump says it!