POTUS Trump's prior decision to pose with TESLAS when he was standing outside the White House was wrong, I support him & want his success & Rushmore but he was very WRONG to do that for it was to lift
Musk's sales of declining EV car; if Democrat POTUS did that MAGA would go nuts, I do not cup stones, or wash balls or lather them, I am not like others cupping POTUS Trump's stones for a job! I won't
I had to say it!
I want you to understand I think Trump is the best we got and I am behind him all the way but he does dumb things and great things and bad things, all at once…he is the best for USA but he makes terrible bone-headed decisions at times….that posing with Musk and TESLAs was very very sub-optimal…diminished the White House and Presidency as if it was into sales and can be bought!
I am not Makary and Oz et al., I will never sell myself for a dollar or job. COVID’s OWS lockdowns killed many as did the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine, it saved NOT one life, no matter how many times my great POTUS Trump says it!
I like him, I do. I support him and want his safety, his success for USA wins. I think he can take USA where it NEEDS to be...for the 21st century if he can get the sycophants and posers and losers out from his cabinet...the blood suckers....but that's his choice....But I will not cup anyone's stones, no matter who they are. For nothing.
Musk helped Trump to be elected, her is not a globalist as most other pro vaccines billionaiers, give him a brake.