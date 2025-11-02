Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

CharlieSeattle
1h

When will these greedy genocidal criminals be arrested?

World law enforcement agencies must arrest Bill Gates, Walensky, Birx, Baric, Fauci, Dr. Peter Marks, Collins, Daszak and all former and present DOD, CIA, CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA, HHS and big pharma and big tech. executives involved for crimes against humanity!

Fraud and Genocide are ...not included... in the total immunity from legal liability agreement under the PREP Act for the big Pharma criminals!

Nuremberg Code and RICO laws apply now! The Trump DOJ better wake the Fk Up and get busy!

Federal Crimes, Insurrection and conspiracy are what RICO laws are for!

Trial at 2 PM, Executions at 2:27 PM. Rope is reusable!

7 replies
Jorge Fernandez
24mEdited

If (IF!!) Trump did take the jab, then he's got to be among the dumbest individuals walking the planet.

Think about it. There are literally **mountains** of evidence pointing to the dangers of the jabs. Even if you only believed 5% of that evidence, that would be more than enough to not take any jab.

Hell, eliminate *ALL* the evidence. Just go with basic common sense. If your LIFE is on the balance, and there is the slightest doubt, then even a low-IQ person would side with CAUTION, right?

So, am I missing anything? Pray tell if you think I am.

