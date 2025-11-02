not take it, it is and was all a show to con you into taking it…I support him big and love the guy, I want him very successful. I think the Malone mRNA vaccine harmed him. I want him on Rushmore and to be very successful…I think he can do great things and with some catastrophic mistakes and moves he has also done magnificent, fantastic things for USA. He is the best we have. He has to fix the subverters around him in the WH.