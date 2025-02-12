I can support someone, defend them, wish their success and safety, work to help them, to help re-elect them, as I did for Trump for I think on balance he is/was the best of the worst we had to choose from and is the best option (remember, he gave us the deadly OWS and deadly lockdowns and school closures that caused kids to kill themselves, and the failed deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA transfection injection, the gift of death that keeps on giving as it killed many of our police, military, front line people and continue to harm them, and yes, mandated by Biden and rolled out by Biden et al. in a devastating way),

and I still support Trump (I want him safe, successful, to live to be 150 years old and if he can do the good we think and do it properly including fixing the wrongs under him and still of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, to be rewarded with huge accolades and even Rushmore if he can get there) a huge lot and argue daily with people, serious informed people, who say he was malevolent and nefarious and part of a dark Op and harmed Americans with the fake fraud PCR-created non-pandemic (and I say NO, he is not, he indeed made terrible harmful CATASTROPHIC mistakes but he was ‘initially’ misled for he trusted medical TASK FORCE counsel and felt COVID as he was told was indeed deadly, he wanted to save lives…and yes, I know he has known for years OWS failed and so did the deadly mRNA shots as he continues to praise them), but I can still call them out when they do wrong and can call them, Trump, a buffoon and idiot and flat wrong if they are and very offensive if they are, and disrespectful! He is now to Canadians.

He is very wrong, and he is doing many good things but IMO making mistakes and not all is good. IMO. And I am glad I can have my own opinion and who cares if Musk cancels one on X. X is like the Tesla, a death trap electric vehicle and you learn when you get into a fender bender.

Trump should know that it is not a game, his words, and if another leader of a nation e.g. China, or Russia or India, real powers, or UK, their leaders in a serious way said they wanted the USA and would impose tariffs if could not get it and would put military on the table, you as Americans would be offended and would want to be readied militarily…you would think the insinuating leaders were lunatics and insane and stupid and insulative and just pure deranged…would you not?

You would conclude it could not happen but would even want to bitch slap them for even implying it. What is the difference here? Who is telling Trump this makes sense, and he can mouth that anytime he wants? That he could move the GAZANS out and he could OWN GAZA as he said, and he would take it and the US military would go there and he would develop a Riviera there and condos etc. A real-estate project, as he inferred. What lunacy, that would never ever happen as part of a way out of this terrible situation for Israel etc. Why would you repeatedly say you want Canada and would ‘take’ Canada and make it a 51st state? In what sane world is this logical talk? Could this ever happen? It could never. So why say this? What is the value added?

I am offended and embarrassed at Trump for this. Recently I walked away when he spoke and prior, I defended him to the minute. I listen when someone is serious. I defend the good he does and there are many and I like him, and you know when he does bad and there are many too. I call him out. I am no bobblehead just nodding to his words and actions. Like the sycophants you see around him now. It is embarrassing. No one says anything but ‘YES’. I think critically and will not cede to money or promise of a job etc. There is a future and we best be careful the things we do today. Twisted people will want repayment in the future, their view of vengeance, when they get back power, namely the Democrats.

So, Trump should be careful about this, he will leave this place torn apart and divided. His actions can tear Americans apart. It is beginning to. I speak from my heart when I do. I like him, I support him, I admire him. I think he can do great things. I have no dog in this fight other than right versus wrong. I want no job or money, no bogus thieving stolen congress or senate insider contracts. I seek no friendship with no pedophiles in US congress or senate. I have my voice. My brain. No one is perfect and he Trump is no savior or God. His comments about Canada are very disturbing and disrespectful. To Americans even. Makes them look like lunatics. To Canadians. Concerns them deeply. They can defend their sovereignty if they have to. No one can come and TAKE Canada. No one can TAKE USA. If someone tries to take, invade, harm USA, I will want USA to slaughter them. So again, why is he saying this and please do not write that garbage of 5-D chess. Enough of that drivel.

On that note, the failed PM Trudeau recently said that it was Trump's desire to access Canada's critical minerals. I do not think Trudeau has a brain of his own and he has helped hurt Canada in his time. I believe too he would sell Canada for the right price. He is that much of a failure and sellout, him and the one with the funny colored hats. The bearded oracle. I do not take him seriously but let us game it out that he is here. Is this why Trump wants Canada? So, is this the new America? Go around the world and take what you want? No interest in asking the people who live there what they want? You deciding ‘they would love it’? Canada does not have the crime, the rapes, the murders, the loss, the drugs, the stabbings on the street, people being gunned down in the streets, and pedophilia that USA is experiencing and that Trump said he would fix. And give to Canada. Sorry Mr. President, but Canada can do without those ‘nice’ things you have. So let us see. I have interests on both sides. I have allegiance to both sides and love both flags and will serve both as needed and will defend both, but this ‘take’ Canada talk is insultive and very concerning and disrespectful all at once. Canadians do not like it and will NEVER be part of USA as much as USA must never be part of Canada.

This is kind of like Jerry Springer language, and it is not good.

Enough of it! People take it seriously.

Respect other peoples and their lands and their cultures and their sovereignty, not because you see something and like it, that they have something you do not, that you can GET it. If this is so, then it is time China takes Taiwan and Russia just goes no weapons and takes Ukraine and the like. No? I want Israel to live in peace and all peoples of the middle east and no more death. I will stand and mourn a dead arab child as I mourn a dead Israeli child. There must be a solution IF people want this solved. The Palestinians need new government as a start, and I think there will be peace. The Israeli want peace and to live in peace. I want bad people who did October 7th to be punished. I want any Israeli or Arab or Palestinian who do crimes to be punished. By law. Any solider. But to say you will take land and you Trump will own it, land sprinkled with the precious blood of Israeli people and Palestinian people, regardless of how it got there, with decades and centuries of strife and pain, and not offer to turn it to hallowed holy ground, in memory, but to build condos so that it benefits real-estate developers?

The sheer lunacy of it is even embarrassing for someone serious and informed and intellectual like myself to even out pen to paper on this garbage. I bow my head in shame. Your statements, repeated, made me write this. It is so outrageous from someone like you who knows better. Canada will NEVER ever become part of USA and USA will never be absorbed by any global nation. Respect other nations, POTUS Trump, respect them. Life is not a real estate deal or meme coin cash out. It is lives and minds at stake and the children look on and listen. My youngest daughter is mortified by the words of Trump, and she has sat in US senate and congressional offices and seen all aspects of US government at the highest levels. She knows many of the US government officials. She was with me when I lived and worked in Washington, and she was schooling online so went with me everywhere. Sat in every high-level meeting, knows everything about COVID (the fraud) and the deadly mRNA vaccines. She loves Trump but as a young teen, is disgusted by his words about other nations. It made me open my eyes as to the impact of words to young people. Canada and USA. They are not inane vacuous empty vessels. They see, listen, and are our future. They think.