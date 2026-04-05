Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
18h

our military did good here, finding him! He is safe. Thank God. This is an off ramp...take it.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
17hEdited

Trump: "Open the fuckin' Strait!"

Uh, Mr. Trump, the Strait *WAS* open until YOU and Bibi took actions that led to its closing!

Now, thanks to that, ALL of planet Earth is in deep crap -- and it's just starting!!

How about taking some responsibility, Mr. Trump? How about 'fessing up?

But, you know what? You don't have to admit your part. The entire world knows the score. Tens of millions of people around the world are holding mass protests about this war - an unnecessary war.

All because *YOU*, Mr. Trump, followed the orders of your Zionist Globalist Masters - as was expected of you. Now we are in a pickle the size of Montana and, frankly, the way out is elusive.

Tomorrow 8:00 PM ET is the 10-day deadline. What will TACO Trump do? Stay tuned ...............

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