or you’ll be living in Hell’!

To POTUS Trump: as-salāmu ʿalaykum, peace be upon you!

You did good!

The Lord this Easter, this risen day opened the door for this rescue and we must thank the Lord God on this Easter Sunday. A gift, thank God the pilot can go home alive, safe now.

Praise POTUS Trump, thank our military who risked lives finding their down colleague, and thank you POTUS Trump for the rescue of the pilot and we plead, step back now, take an off-ramp, end this now, declare some victory, you are getting trapped in the escalation spiral, bring the troops home. Let no more die for this. The Iran regime is weakened, the leader killed as was your aim or the aim, Iran is damaged, leave them now to plot their future, their oil, their resources, let the Iranian people handle their business, their government. There are many tools to get the enriched uranium…use them…

thank you, I have word that you will be firing some more lunatics in your cabinet, and that the dry-drunk Hegseth is out soon as will be Witkoff…thank you Sir, get that cabinet in order for the next 2 years, huge praise, I knew you could do it, I know you want to do good for America, I have stood by you for a reason, now focus on USA, our nation, our people, our economy, our jobs, our crime ridden streets, our internal corruption that Mile-High hair extensions Noem’s lover Corey Lewandowski showed us is true, using the jobs you gave them to enrich themselves…

fire them Sir, find the right people seeking to do good by the American people, and people this time who are competent and capable and not just bobble-head yes-men crooks! and please find a way to investigate how those children in Iran could have been killed in Minab by a US missile (s) and it is time you fired this double-tap dry drunk sexual abuser DIVA Hegseth and please find a way to apologize to the families of those innocent Iranian children for if American children or Israeli children were killed or any children that way, the wrongdoer would have to be punished and one must show empathy and sorrow and regret. I know you feel regret. Please stand up and say so, the good decent God fearing man you are!

I stand by you! Praise God that Christ rose today as per scriptures. Happy Easter!