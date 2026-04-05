'Praise be to Allah' POTUS Trump cries out on this day that Christ has risen, this Easter Sunday! Amen! The downed F-15 pilot is rescued thank God, US forces rescued him! Trump: 'Open the fucking
strait'; Thank you Lord for bringing this US pilot home safe & thank the US military for the rescue! Trump turns to Islam this Easter Sunday & tells Iran: 'Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b*****ds
or you’ll be living in Hell’!
To POTUS Trump: as-salāmu ʿalaykum, peace be upon you!
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You did good!
The Lord this Easter, this risen day opened the door for this rescue and we must thank the Lord God on this Easter Sunday. A gift, thank God the pilot can go home alive, safe now.
Praise POTUS Trump, thank our military who risked lives finding their down colleague, and thank you POTUS Trump for the rescue of the pilot and we plead, step back now, take an off-ramp, end this now, declare some victory, you are getting trapped in the escalation spiral, bring the troops home. Let no more die for this. The Iran regime is weakened, the leader killed as was your aim or the aim, Iran is damaged, leave them now to plot their future, their oil, their resources, let the Iranian people handle their business, their government. There are many tools to get the enriched uranium…use them…
thank you, I have word that you will be firing some more lunatics in your cabinet, and that the dry-drunk Hegseth is out soon as will be Witkoff…thank you Sir, get that cabinet in order for the next 2 years, huge praise, I knew you could do it, I know you want to do good for America, I have stood by you for a reason, now focus on USA, our nation, our people, our economy, our jobs, our crime ridden streets, our internal corruption that Mile-High hair extensions Noem’s lover Corey Lewandowski showed us is true, using the jobs you gave them to enrich themselves…
fire them Sir, find the right people seeking to do good by the American people, and people this time who are competent and capable and not just bobble-head yes-men crooks! and please find a way to investigate how those children in Iran could have been killed in Minab by a US missile (s) and it is time you fired this double-tap dry drunk sexual abuser DIVA Hegseth and please find a way to apologize to the families of those innocent Iranian children for if American children or Israeli children were killed or any children that way, the wrongdoer would have to be punished and one must show empathy and sorrow and regret. I know you feel regret. Please stand up and say so, the good decent God fearing man you are!
I stand by you! Praise God that Christ rose today as per scriptures. Happy Easter!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
our military did good here, finding him! He is safe. Thank God. This is an off ramp...take it.
Trump: "Open the fuckin' Strait!"
Uh, Mr. Trump, the Strait *WAS* open until YOU and Bibi took actions that led to its closing!
Now, thanks to that, ALL of planet Earth is in deep crap -- and it's just starting!!
How about taking some responsibility, Mr. Trump? How about 'fessing up?
But, you know what? You don't have to admit your part. The entire world knows the score. Tens of millions of people around the world are holding mass protests about this war - an unnecessary war.
All because *YOU*, Mr. Trump, followed the orders of your Zionist Globalist Masters - as was expected of you. Now we are in a pickle the size of Montana and, frankly, the way out is elusive.
Tomorrow 8:00 PM ET is the 10-day deadline. What will TACO Trump do? Stay tuned ...............