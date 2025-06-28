Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
18m

like him or not, keep an open mind

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Heather Zybas's avatar
Heather Zybas
10m

We have to be careful about considering due process and illegal aliens. We cannot confuse the rights of citizens with the non-rights of illegal aliens. Illegal aliens do not have the right to due process regarding deportation. If we tried them for murder, and they are being processed in our court system for such a crime, yes. But for deportation, no. Also, it is my understanding that illegal aliens can be deported to any country that will take them, IF their home country will not accept them back. Please correct me if I misunderstood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture