bomb despite we know that the USA is the ONLY nation to have used atom bombs to kill innocent civilians in Japan WW II, for whatever reasons; Trump did not do that but while IMO USA remains the last beacon of hope and a great nation, its history is fraught with wrong too that must be fixed and redressed; I think Trump means well in his heart, he is not malevolent like many around him; to me today it is a man operating among misfits and deviants; a lot of what he has done in the last 10 days are massively consequential and history will show it; recognizing that he has 3.5 years to blow it; his detractors can do that so he has to be careful for his polling is still very low as to the American people; as to the border, illegal entry is near zero so I do not agree with how things are being done in terms of abuse of rights etc. and appearance of wrongs yet it is working; the key is to keep people safe and I am hoping he fixes the approach so that dignity and humanity and rights and due process are upheld; even of illegals, yet steps taken to rid of bad people and make the nation safe;

IMO, I give him a A- based on last 10 days and praise him but on health, public health, it is a disaster; I say clearly HHS under RFK Jr. has failed thus far, has done nothing really, just round about BS talk, mRNA vaccine still abounds and IMO those nominated and appointed to lead FDA, NIH, CDC etc. are IMO corrupted place holders, duplicitous, liars, failures, with the job to bull shit us, talk in circles and do nothing other than to advance the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine; we went through hell the last 5 years re COVID, the fraud fake non-pandemic, PCR driven, over-cycled, the deadly response of isolation, denial of treatments, denial of antibiotics, DNR orders, dehydration, sedatives like propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., the deadly kidney and liver toxic Fauci and Malone Remdesivir, the deadly ventilator that blew up lungs and killed most on the ventilator. Most who went on the ventilator in COVID…died.

Everything about COVID, was a lie.

Trump is wrong, he knows it, to continue praising the deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly mRNA vaccine saying it saved millions. There is no evidence anywhere in the entire world, that any lockdown worked and saved one life, or any Malone mRNA vaccine worked. Stop saying it POTUS Trump. It is wrong!

Had we done NOTHING, no COVID response, just properly protected the high-risk vulnerable around us, we would have saved most lives lost. The medical policy response killed MOST. It was a power grab, control, culling, money grifting response. COVID was a pure lie, all of it, most of what Trump said on the podium with the clown car morons of his Task Force term one Hahn, Redfield, Birx, Fauci et al, was flat wrong. He was deceived and lied to, and he trusted them, and it was all wrong. I was there at HHS term one, I was in the breach and the plan by CDC, FDA, HHS, deepstate, health officials, etc. was to topple and subvert Trump with a hobbled deliberate compromised response; and they did.

I like RFK Jr., I do think he is a good man, I am not interested in his marital affairs and sexual demons and behavior, never was, that’s BS to; I judge on the arc of him and I think a good man, wants to do well, but he is controlled and was silenced to take the position, so as leader of HHS and this garbage MAHA, this money making grift entity, he has failed, to me. I hope the real RFK Jr. will emerge, the one who stood in trenches with us for 5 years, before he endorsed Trump. He has a legacy that is whitling and he will be judged on this. MAHA to me is BS. That MAHA. The one shoved in our face now. We want good health, we want Americans healthy, but this is grift, shaping to be grift. Just look at hanger ons. Maybe started out well, the idea, but between the Means duo, between some of the decisions and actions, between giving a person like the duplicitous money whore con grifter Malone an ACIP seat when most distrust the Garden Gnome, when so many gifted, skilled, educated, expertise people abound, makes me realize that there is the real RFK Jr., and the political, silence, captured one. I love the guy and wish him success, but he has failed. HHS under RFK Jr. has really done nothing. Ask yourself, based on what you knew is and was wrong, what has changed under RFK Jr.? You will realize…NOTHING.

RFK Jr., you know what I wrote here is correct. We await real reform. We await the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine to be pulled entirely from USA given all the harms and deaths and the fact that it does not work and never did. It killed. You know it too, you ran on that until you endorsed Trump. Time to return home, Sir. I respect you.

Data shows us now if more of the NON-voters would have voted, if everyone had voted, Trump would have won by more. Think about that. He is getting a lot done. Like him or not.

I do think Trump deserves the NOBEL prize.

