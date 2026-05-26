Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
43m

Court Rejects Alabama House Map, Calling It Unfair to Black Voters

Alabama is likely to appeal the ruling, which stops an effort to use a new congressional map that would likely cost Democrats a majority-Black district. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/26/us/politics/alabama-congress-map-redistricting.html?unlocked_article_code=1.lVA.0Nek.wr_pSZx-twm4&smid=url-share

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Bonnie Camo MD's avatar
Bonnie Camo MD
32m

Stop giving money to other countries, especially Israel! WE can't afford it. No empire lasts forever!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture