No more pimping off USA and USA no more being the world’s police…not our business. Focus on us ONLY. US has given too much, taken too much, been advantaged too much, and even as Trump alluded to in the past, we have interfered in other people’s business. If we want, and I argue for ‘soft power’. Soft is key.

If it belongs to them, let them take it. We protect us, the USA. Stop interfering on hypotheticals.

But the truth is we have lost every war we have put our hands into post WW II and still we needed Soviet Union to ‘take it home’…this Iran war is an example, we combined with Israel cannot put Iran down. With months of aerial bombing, having them rag-doll us as fuck. We lost our edge, need to get it back and we do that by scaling back the theft and criminality by the military industrial complex and its self-enrichment budgets and we fire the dry-drunk sexual predator as SECDEF. We follow these tips too:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

Back to main article:

‘Donald Trump is set to slash the arsenal of US fighter jets, warships and submarines reserved for NATO allies should a military crisis erupt in Europe.

A military envoy sent by Pete Hegseth blindsided senior NATO officials in a classified Brussels briefing late last week, revealing US firepower committed to defending Europe will significantly decline, Der Spiegel and Reuters reported.

The US fighter jet commitment to NATO is to be slashed by a third, while the Navy will withdraw destroyers from the alliance’s pool.’

‘Washington will also pull its submarines from the alliance altogether, envoy Alexander Velez-Green reportedly told officials behind closed doors.

Europe will be left to maintain its own supply of reconnaissance drones, a weapon that has proved decisive on the battlefields of Ukraine.

Velez-Green stressed the US is prepared to cooperate closely only with allies who move quickly to plug the gaps left by Washington’s drawdown.

Some officials in the secret meeting interpreted the message as an indirect threat, according to Der Spiegel.

The Daily Mail has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.’

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15849681/Trumps-secret-NATO-ultimatum-sparks-panic-US-pulls-jets-bombers-submarine-Europe.html

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