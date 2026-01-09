lubricant alcohol…

“In the best case scenario, I don’t think you should drink alcohol, but it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier,” Makary said at Wednesday’s press conference.’

my view is everything in life in MODERATION & COMMONSENSE…that must be the motto…even too much water will kill you…can disturb electrolyte balance can be fatal so moderation, commonsense.

Also, you cannot please everyone, the left nor right, Republican nor Democrat, everyone will always find something to bitch about. Moderation, commonsense.

‘The Trump administration is urging Americans to embrace full-fat dairy products, cook with beef tallow and eat more protein in a new set of directives shaped by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again campaign.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans released Wednesday mesh MAHA-influenced changes with longer-standing advice for people to cut sugar consumption while eating more whole grains and colorful vegetables and avoiding “highly processed” foods.’

RFK Jr. says to eat more protein, less sugar in new dietary guidelines - POLITICO

‘Kennedy offered a simple message at a press conference announcing the guidelines: “Eat real food,” he said. “Nothing matters more for health care outcomes, economic productivity, military readiness and fiscal stability.”

The federal nutrition recommendations, which are updated every five years, give Kennedy a high-profile opportunity to make his mark on how Americans eat. While the guidelines aren’t broadly followed by consumers, they shape federal food procurement for schools and the military as well as the dietary advice that physicians give their patients.

The new guidance largely makes good on Trump officials’ promises to recommend slashing intake of added sugar, which Kennedy has called “poison” — and increasing consumption of protein and whole foods.

The guidelines recommend “ending the war on healthy fats,” specifically suggesting consumption of “the bulk of fat from whole food sources” such as animal proteins, seeds, avocados and full-fat dairy products.

Officials also urge consuming protein “at every meal” including plant-based protein and red meat, despite recommendations from the government’s scientific advisory committee in 2024 that people cut back on steaks and burgers.’

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; FDA Commissioner Marty Makary; Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and Dr. Ben Carson, national nutrition adviser at USDA, joined Kennedy at the White House for the Wednesday announcement.

Rollins argued that a healthy diet is financially within reach for American families, despite stubborn food inflation.

“Eating healthy, for the most part, we’ve got 100 simulations, is actually less expensive,” she said.

In the previous iteration of the guidelines, written during President Donald Trump’s first term, officials declined to include tougher guidance on sugar and alcohol recommended by the government’s scientific advisory board. Still, that 2020 update maintained the government’s long-held recommendations that people cut back on sugar, salt and saturated fat.

The new document loosely outlines ultra-processed foods as “highly processed packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat” and foods that have added sugars and salt. When asked why the guidelines don’t go further to offer a definition, a senior administration official granted anonymity to speak candidly said, “a four-year-old can determine the difference between a potato and potato chips.”

