You know I am hammering Bobby Jr. when he messes up so when he deserves some sugar, and does good, I will give it, he will get sugar, so too, to our great POTUS T. Read from here: “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent,” he said. President Trump called the updates “a far more reasonable schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases.” But parents could still choose to give their children other vaccinations and those will still be covered by insurance, Mr. Trump said. The assessment compared the U.S. vaccine schedule to those of 20 other developed nations and found that the U.S. is a “global outlier” in both the number of diseases addressed and total number of recommended doses, according to the Health and Human Services Department.

‘After a scientific review of the underlying science, comparing the U.S. child and adolescent immunization schedule with those of peer, developed nations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Jim O’Neill has updated the U.S. childhood immunization schedule. The CDC will continue to recommend that all children are immunized against 10 diseases for which there is international consensus, as well as varicella (chickenpox). For other diseases, the CDC will recommend immunization for high-risk groups and populations, or through shared clinical decision making when it is not possible for public health authorities to clearly define who will benefit from an immunization. The updated schedule is in contrast to the CDC child and adolescent schedule at the end of 2024, which recommended 17 immunizations for all children.’

Under the new guidelines, the CDC recommends all children be vaccinated against 11 diseases, a decrease from the 17 immunizations previously recommended. The vaccines recommended under the new guidelines include diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as varicella (chickenpox). (Some vaccines, such as the MMR shot for measles, mumps and rubella, protect against multiple diseases.)