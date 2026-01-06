Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
35m

"The U.S. is a global outlier ...... " of course.

It's big pharma cabal is hyper-focused on its monetary gain with NO concern for the health. well-being and lives of its citizens.

DO AWAY WITH ALL VACCINES!!!!! No exceptions‼️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
21m

The most important thing is that Trump and Bobby are still rolling out the Trump mRNA death shots. Trump was smarter and kinder than Maduro in Venezuela who thumbed his nose at Bill Gates, Bourla and Bancel instead of lathering their stones like POTUS and Bobby did. Maduro stupidly and sadistically refused to inject his people with the Trump mRNA death shots. A real leader would have credulously accepted the assurances of advisers that the mRNA shots were safe and effective but Maduro, unlike smart POTUS Trump, was too stupid to do so. Venezuelans had to come to the US to get injected or shed on.it is ironic that now Maduro is in New York, surrounded by Trump mRNA death shot injected, some no doubt freshly boosted and shedding on him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture