Praise to POTUS Trump & RFK Jr. for the bold move to reduce the childhood immunization schedule, removing universal recommendations for multiple shots; thank you Bobby Jr. for this bold needed move!
exceptional for Hepatitis, flu, COVID and RSV shots are no longer universally recommended. Not the complete victory but a massive step in right direction by RFK Jr.; thank you POTUS Trump!
You know I am hammering Bobby Jr. when he messes up so when he deserves some sugar, and does good, I will give it, he will get sugar, so too, to our great POTUS T.
“After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent,” he said.
President Trump called the updates “a far more reasonable schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases.” But parents could still choose to give their children other vaccinations and those will still be covered by insurance, Mr. Trump said.
The assessment compared the U.S. vaccine schedule to those of 20 other developed nations and found that the U.S. is a “global outlier” in both the number of diseases addressed and total number of recommended doses, according to the Health and Human Services Department.
‘After a scientific review of the underlying science, comparing the U.S. child and adolescent immunization schedule with those of peer, developed nations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Jim O’Neill has updated the U.S. childhood immunization schedule. The CDC will continue to recommend that all children are immunized against 10 diseases for which there is international consensus, as well as varicella (chickenpox). For other diseases, the CDC will recommend immunization for high-risk groups and populations, or through shared clinical decision making when it is not possible for public health authorities to clearly define who will benefit from an immunization. The updated schedule is in contrast to the CDC child and adolescent schedule at the end of 2024, which recommended 17 immunizations for all children.’
Under the new guidelines, the CDC recommends all children be vaccinated against 11 diseases, a decrease from the 17 immunizations previously recommended.
The vaccines recommended under the new guidelines include diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as varicella (chickenpox). (Some vaccines, such as the MMR shot for measles, mumps and rubella, protect against multiple diseases.)
The American Academy of Pediatrics has disputed that, saying the longstanding U.S. recommendations were based on “robust evidence” and are “largely similar across developed countries,” with some variance due to factors like disease threats, demographics and health care systems.
Dr. Ronald G. Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, called Monday’s announcement a “reckless step.”
"The U.S. is a global outlier ...... " of course.
It's big pharma cabal is hyper-focused on its monetary gain with NO concern for the health. well-being and lives of its citizens.
DO AWAY WITH ALL VACCINES!!!!! No exceptions‼️
The most important thing is that Trump and Bobby are still rolling out the Trump mRNA death shots. Trump was smarter and kinder than Maduro in Venezuela who thumbed his nose at Bill Gates, Bourla and Bancel instead of lathering their stones like POTUS and Bobby did. Maduro stupidly and sadistically refused to inject his people with the Trump mRNA death shots. A real leader would have credulously accepted the assurances of advisers that the mRNA shots were safe and effective but Maduro, unlike smart POTUS Trump, was too stupid to do so. Venezuelans had to come to the US to get injected or shed on.it is ironic that now Maduro is in New York, surrounded by Trump mRNA death shot injected, some no doubt freshly boosted and shedding on him.