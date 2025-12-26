Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

It's much much worse than we think:

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/why-are-new-zealand-defence-forces

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/why-are-the-nz-defence-force-training

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
1h

Seems like the UN is totally worthless, they haven't said one word. It's left up to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture