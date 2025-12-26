Praise to POTUS Trump, huge, after he orders U.S. Strikes on islamist jihadist ISIS in Nigeria; Trump Warned of Attacks on Christians; great praise POTUS Trump for this leadership, Christians are
being slaughtered by the 6th century feral medieval animals, islamist jihadists & Christians (and Jews and Hindus) remain under attack by these feral devils, these evil beasts from Middle East
The attack comes after President Trump ordered the Defense Department last month to prepare to intervene militarily in Nigeria to protect Christians from Islamic militants.
The United States launched a number of strikes against the Islamic State in northwestern Nigeria, President Trump announced on Thursday, the latest American military campaign against a nonstate adversary — in this case, Islamic jihadis who the president asserts have been slaughtering Christians.
Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that “the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”
The strike involved more than a dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles fired off a Navy ship in the Gulf of Guinea, hitting insurgents in two ISIS camps in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto State, according to a U.S. military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters. The operation was done in coordination with the Nigerian military, the official said.
In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said its initial assessment concluded that “multiple” ISIS terrorists were killed in the strike.
However, Nigerian officials have stepped up engagement with the U.S. in recent weeks, after Mr. Trump ordered the Defense Department in November to prepare to intervene militarily in Nigeria to protect Christians.
The Christmas Day attack came after the U.S. had been conducting intelligence-gathering surveillance flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November, according to the military official.
On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in a post on social media, “The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.”
“The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas,” he added. “More to come…”
Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesman for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post that “the precision strikes on terrorist targets in Nigeria were carried out in coordination with the Nigerian government.”
