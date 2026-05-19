If this is a slush fund, a ponzi kickback scheme as some suggest, that weaves the financial interests of connected peoples to the administration, allies, friends, buddies, family, allies and seeks to really be a payout to MAGA political movement then I do not support this. This would be wrong and would be abuse to the tax payer in full and must be stopped in its tracks. If this is a legitimate avenue for people to seek redress from targeting, including compensation for being harmed by Operation warp speed lockdowns and school closures, and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Moncef RFK Jr. et al. mRNA vaccine then I am for it. It must be legitimate and be made to show this. This is developing, let us see the details to ensure it is legitimate and not a money grab. rape of the American people.