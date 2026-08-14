parents into the conversation on informed consent for now the parents to have a larger role in deciding on why their child needs that particular vaccine versus a high risk child; begins the needed debate (and needed actions) on why it is key to put a large space between shots and also to not give multiple shots at once! Lets us know that the HHS, CDC, FDA etc. did not use science and data in prior decisions, for these agencies have operated corrupted and inept and specious…they still do. I was hoping RFK Jr. would have cleaned house but he has failed. I credit him with some issues but vast majority he has failed! Latest approval of Moderna’s flu vaccine is case in point for he would have had to have approved, also the RSV etc. all on the mRNA platform which we know is deadly….

Seems like POTUS Trump’s executive order is centering what the safety data is for each shot, and what is the baseline and ACTUAL risk for each child, placing decision-making into the hands of the parents. Importantly Trump is pushing for informed consent and shared decision making!! Music to my ears! This decision is a step in the right direction!!