investigate how Noem (and maybe her lover Corey) benefitted money wise (did they take tax payer money) from these 3 contracts…and what was the intent of the mile high club planes she was setting up…I think that this was to then sell on the cheap back to her or someone, these filthy people have a fetish for planes and I say ‘other people’s stuff’…she was using tax-payer money… nice up the plane for her future escapades…I could not give a rats ass about her banging Corey Lewandowski, on the planes or not…she brought enough ill refute to DHS and good agents…disgraceful and POTUS Trump made a terrible mistake hiring her (and some others e.g. Pom Pom Pam Bambi and Kash Patel) to lead good agents and agencies, she as an example single handedly besmirched good agents, she and that nutjob who was re-assigned e.g. Bovine.

Prasad:

As to Prasad, it is a game being played by him, RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al. to protect and block for mRNA…these idiots think we are them and he ran into the buzz saw of DC and pharma..…had he done his job properly and really taken a flame thrower to the mRNA vaccine, they could not touch him, but he played their game, put a brown boy in there too to check off the minority hire…did that with me too…thought he could throw out some low hanging fruit non-consequential to us and bullshit us the public for his job really with RFK Jr. WAS to maintain mRNA…so you went playing poking the KING and the king punished you Vinay…you did not do the real job…so we cannot properly protect you…we the people have the real power but you were playing on the edges…I saw the game…all of you playing games…

but his issue was he played their game not knowing he had to actually go after the mRNA balls to the wall...as his protection...its a weird twisted set up...he got wrapped up in it but the key is he did not do a good job...just did not, none of them are. mRNA is here to stay and their jobs was to keep it. deadly as it is and as MALONE SITS THERE ON ACIP (a RFK Jr. incredibly reckless decision) SILENT AND WILL NEVER CALL FOR ITS REMOVAL...he Prasad, is likely a good guy, good family man, husband, father etc. likely has a good career ahead, I wish him well but not to be fucking around at the FDA...making it look like you doing shit for the nation on mRNA when you just navel gazing daily...do your job...I am glad he is gone...a game is/was being played. with the public and mRNA. his job was to block for RFK Jr. on mRNA, to do nothing, and RFK Jr.’s is to block for POTUS Trump, do nothing but make it seem like you doing lots on all other things like Tylenol and autism wink wink nod nod, but NOT on what we sent you there to do.

I just hope he was not threatened such as life, family etc. for if he was he must tell us, this is how you protect yourself...do not let it be hidden. I would not be surprised if he was threatened.

we need someone at FDA serious about removing mRNA…someone at HHS, CDC, NIH…at present we have people handpicked to stay silent and maintain mRNA…waste of time dangerous people IMO for Americans are harmed each day that deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Sahin BioNTech Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine remains on US market.

in a baby sense, I thank Prasad for somewhere in there I think he may have wanted to do a good. he should leave that administration, dust the filth from his shoes, and go home to his family and remake his life and reputation…those of us who prior played in it struggle to…hopefully he can get some mileage form his stint. he was however a baby in the mix and a brown boy, days were numbered. Not Trump, in all my dealings he never was racist etc., Trump is not a racist, I can say, direct experience, was treated very well by him…firsthand…it’s the sycophant racists around him, they are not into brown or black…

please fire the dry drunk lunatic Hegseth POTUS Trump, he does not serve you optimally, it is only a matter of time before he turns up at a high-level military briefing drunk like a skunk and goes about interfering with some females. It is him…cannot change it. He did not state anything at hearings to tell us the public he will stop drinking on the job or will seek therapy. women did accuse him of abuse. he was not the person to lead the US military especially one with 300,000 strong talented female officers on the line and in a US military already rife with sexual assaults of female officers. Wrong decision POTUS Trump.

Makary:

now Trump must fire the top clown Makary, what a pure waste of time this idiot has been at FDA…he is worse IMO than Hahn was and the other idiots before him…Makary is harming Americans by his inaction and bullshit games on mRNA vaccine. If you thought you could get it out Marty, but learnt your job from the Outlaw was to keep it and expand it, well quit the damn job and let someone else take a stab at protecting the American people…but no, you Marty cannot do that, you like the free tax-payer salary for it is free, as you do absolutely NOTHING. You are just a place holder; The Outlaw Josie Wales has your stones in her hand and will never let it go.

Fire RFK Jr. too, a waste of time, just sound bites…no more credibility with the waste of time MAHA…a grift entity…we have had enough shirtless advertisements for steroids in old men…and need to know nothing more about dinosaur bone hunting with known pedophiles like Epstein and we really do not need to know you snorted coke off of toilet seats…why? because we are not you Bobby Jr., our kids and grandkids are not you. thank God they are not into snorting coke off of toilet seats.

Trump has some serious housecleaning to do in his FOX administration, for he ceded competence and ability to loyalty…and well, there is something to be said about loyalty but not the type we see daily in the cabinet and administration, that type harms the American people via personal decisions that affects their pockets ONLY. We have a loyal cabinet and officials into $ enrichment.