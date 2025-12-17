Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Engler's avatar
Jonathan Engler
4mEdited

Wow. One day you seem to “get” that the “pandemic” was a total fraud, the next day you’re reproducing (with approval) this drivel about “case rates”, “the virus” and its “variants”, “herd immunity”, the need to “reliably monitor the evolution of a pandemic is by measuring the evolution of the viral infection rate in the population”…...bla bla.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture