Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

this can hurt Canadians and Americans and I am hoping these men can get back to the table and work this out for a win win.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
28m

Like essentially every other politician, Ford is a P.I.G. He's responding to Trump as Carney is responding to Trump, and as Trump is treating both of them, Iran and everyone else, namely, at the animal level. They are all - ALL! - sub-human creatures, not to be trusted as far as you can spit.

They engage in these theatrics at *OUR* expense, certainly not theirs. You think that if there are fuel, food, or electricity shortages that *they* will suffer those shortages? Hah - think again. They will always have the last drop of fuel, morsel of food, and watt of electricity. They are MONSTERS!

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