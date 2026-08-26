Canadians are lining up behind the PM Carney et al. Have Canadians had it? Do Canadians want to be a 51st US state?
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Ford first made the comment on Toronto radio station Newstalk 1010, saying the U.S. president can “kiss my ass” in response to his tariff threats.
The premier later reiterated the comment at a news conference in Hamilton while vowing to protect the “jobs and paycheques” of Ontario workers. He was joined by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.
Trump took aim at Ford in a Truth Social post during the premier’s news conference Monday afternoon.
He described Ford’s commentary as “bluster” and referred to both Ford and Carney as “clowns” and bad leaders.
When asked by a CBC reporter to react to the post, Ford said he won’t respond to “a dictator like President Trump.”
“He’s the type of guy in school that would take your lunch money one day, take your toque off your head the next day and then steal your running shoes,” Ford said.’
“I’m not going to take any advice from a guy that’s the king of bankruptcies.”
During the news conference Ford also said that “everything is on the table” when it comes to retaliation measures
He told The Associated Press earlier Monday that he was willing to cut off electricity and critical minerals to the U.S. as the trade war drags on. Ontario sends power to about 1.5 million people in Michigan, New York and Minnesota.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
this can hurt Canadians and Americans and I am hoping these men can get back to the table and work this out for a win win.
Like essentially every other politician, Ford is a P.I.G. He's responding to Trump as Carney is responding to Trump, and as Trump is treating both of them, Iran and everyone else, namely, at the animal level. They are all - ALL! - sub-human creatures, not to be trusted as far as you can spit.
They engage in these theatrics at *OUR* expense, certainly not theirs. You think that if there are fuel, food, or electricity shortages that *they* will suffer those shortages? Hah - think again. They will always have the last drop of fuel, morsel of food, and watt of electricity. They are MONSTERS!