Thorp, Risch etc. do not know? That 2nd Smartest etc. does not know? Show us data Prasad, show us Bhattacharya, Makary etc. that underpins your silence. Show us for there is none and your silence and failure to move on mRNA vaccine is staggering. It is as if a game is being played around the edges with the intent, led by you all, US health agency officials, to snow the nation and the intent is to transition all vaccines and even drugs to Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccines. It is as if a con is being played on the nation…is a con being played on the nation Jay? Marty?

This study points to the Malone mRNA vaccine contributing to autism like behaviors in rats and thus can we use the rodent model to extrapolate to humans? Can we also infer that other vaccines cause such autism like behaviors? There also seems to be a gender pre-disposition or risk elevation in male rats? Same for humans? Autism risk? Due to vaccines on the whole? Is the evidence of an autism link to vaccine writ large?

‘Notably, male rats exhibited pronounced autism-like behaviors, characterized by a marked reduction in social interaction and repetitive patterns of behavior. Furthermore, there was a substantial decrease in neuronal counts in critical brain regions, indicating potential neurodegeneration or altered neurodevelopment. Male rats also demonstrated impaired motor performance, evidenced by reduced coordination and agility. Our research provides insights into the effects of the COVID-19 mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine on WNT gene expression, BDNF levels, and certain neurodevelopmental markers in a rat model.’

Prenatal Exposure to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 Induces Autism-Like Behaviors in Male Neonatal Rats: Insights into WNT and BDNF Signaling Perturbations - PubMed

‘Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the swift development and distribution of mRNA vaccines, including BNT162b2, to address the disease. Concerns have arisen about the potential neurodevelopmental implications of these vaccines, especially in susceptible groups such as pregnant women and their offspring. This study aimed to investigate the gene expression of WNT, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, specific cytokines, m-TOR expression, neuropathology, and autism-related neurobehavioral outcomes in a rat model. Pregnant rats received the COVID-19 mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine during gestation. Subsequent evaluations on male and female offspring included autism-like behaviors, neuronal counts, and motor performance. Molecular techniques were applied to quantify WNT and m-TOR gene expressions, BDNF levels, and specific cytokines in brain tissue samples. The findings were then contextualized within the extant literature to identify potential mechanisms. Our findings reveal that the mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine significantly alters WNT gene expression and BDNF levels in both male and female rats, suggesting a profound impact on key neurodevelopmental pathways.

Notably, male rats exhibited pronounced autism-like behaviors, characterized by a marked reduction in social interaction and repetitive patterns of behavior. Furthermore, there was a substantial decrease in neuronal counts in critical brain regions, indicating potential neurodegeneration or altered neurodevelopment. Male rats also demonstrated impaired motor performance, evidenced by reduced coordination and agility. Our research provides insights into the effects of the COVID-19 mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine on WNT gene expression, BDNF levels, and certain neurodevelopmental markers in a rat model. More extensive studies are needed to confirm these observations in humans and to explore the exact mechanisms. A comprehensive understanding of the risks and rewards of COVID-19 vaccination, especially during pregnancy, remains essential.’

Fig. 2

Comparative behavioral analysis results for male and female groups

Histological Findings. a-b-c: CA1 & CA3 regions of the hippocampus stained with Cresyl violet and cerebellum stained with Hematoxylin and eosin from % 0.9 NaCl Saline Male Group Rats. These sections depict normal pyramidal neurons in the hippocampus and Purkinje neurons in the cerebellum. d-e-f: CA1 & CA3 regions of the hippocampus and cerebellum from male rats treated with the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Notable dysmorphological changes are evident, marked by arrows. These changes include alterations in the cellular architecture, characterized by disrupted neuron alignment and irregular neuron shapes in both the CA1 & CA3 regions of the hippocampus, as well as in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum. (Scale bars for 1 cm = 20 and 200 μm).

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.