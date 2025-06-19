Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lisa's avatar
lisa
1hEdited

I used to think they weren't poisoning our food to make us sick... "𝙗𝙪𝙩" this changed everything...

https://t.co/eCW1IvMuAL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drew Skonberg,DC's avatar
Drew Skonberg,DC
3h

Money, money and money. Questions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture