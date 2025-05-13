If your mRNA vaccine and technology Malone and Bourla and Hahn et al. was so safe, why did you need the PREP Act to shield you? From accountability if and when (as it did) fail and harmed? It is because you knew it was a kill shot, a slow-kill bioweapon of sorts, binary, you knew. You did not care it was never proven safe. You just wanted fame, NOBELS, money! Grift.

You think Malone was not shilling the mRNA vaccine and selling vaccine and making money? Who is that below came out to show you to go take it. And this beast knew it was unsafe when he put this out and I argue this was no vaccine. He knew it never worked to protect the upper airways. I argue he never got no shot. This was all kabuki theatre. His job was to help fuck you into taking it and sell vaccine. Make money and grift on the upside telling you it was safe (see below) and then when the shit hit the fan and harms and deaths accumulated especially in minority communities e.g. blacks, minorities etc., jump like the pusillanimous man he is on the down side claiming it was unsafe and ‘sad me, I took it too and it harmed me’…it’s all bullshit. You trust someone like Malone like you would trust a Ted Bundy taking your teen daughter to the prom. And expecting to see her again.

We have to now decide, 435 ex cathedra congressmen and women who among them are some of the greatest thieves and crooks and kleptocrats, a kakistocracy, IMO among them are 100% some pedophiles, some bad people, the 100 SENATORS, same, among them thieves of the tax payer treasury, pedophiles among them too, high-crime bandits, some may even be rapists…God and law will settle that as life unfolds no doubt, we need to go at each though and talk and get them to agree to bring the vote in the house and senate to repeal the PREP Act, it’s the only way!

The PREP Act is the key, the rate limiting step, it is what prevents us from getting justice and closure…sometimes we may not be able to hang these people as per courts yet I hold out hope some judges and juries and courts in time would have proper cases and outcomes as per proper deliberations, but until then, we take all of their money.

We punish them in the courts financially. We go after our medical doctors in the crime of the COVID fraud and lockdowns, it is because of the doctors this madness happened, the fraud of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, we go after them, we go after the vaccines makers, the CEOs Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al., we go after all involved in OWS and mRNA vaccines, all at every level, at HHS, NIH, FDA etc., CDC, then under Trump one, Biden, and now Trump two, people we like even, we go after them once PREP Act repealed…

so, we go at the PREP Act so that we can sue these evil beasts in a court and get all their money, take their homes, cars, take it all, clean them out….put them in the streets begging for scraps…we need the PREP Act repealed so that we can sue…

James Roguski and I are talking, and will talk in next days, of a plan of how we go to the congress and Senate, to lobby them, and we get the vote, veto proof majority too, sorry, we will not even need POTUS Trump, veto proof! to reverse it for there was then (Azar the criminal) as is now, no sound basis, none, to have given vaccine makers, health agency feral animals Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Hahn, et al. FDA, NIH, HHS, CDC, NIAID, all involved at all levels, medical doctors, vaccine and drug CEOs like Bourla, mRNA technology people like Malone, Weissman et al., none, linked to any of these fraud ‘countermeasures’, any indemnity, we should have never indemnified them, ever! We have to get it repealed so we can take these bastards into courts. If their technologies, their countermeasures, their fraud lockdowns, their mRNA vaccine was so good, so effective, so SAFE, why the fuck did you need a protection shield? You fuckers! You knew it was unsafe, you knew nothing you did passed any safety, you knew you were just into making money and power and fame…people like you Malone, and Bourla and Bancel, who helped bring death then such a pusillanimous persons you are, Malone, ran away and jumped into the COVID movement to help bullshit and shut it down and sue people, good people like Breggins who questioned your bullshit, claiming it was unsafe when you brought it…it is what is so fascinating…all the bullshit mass formation crap, it was the likes of you actually playing the public…you and your Desmit shit…just garbage…vulnerable scared public hoping for truth and safety and you came to get into their pants, their wallets to grift…people like you…sick evil people IMO…

when you sat there silent, shilling the mRNA, pushing people to take it and many died btw, silent on reverse transcription, silent on the harms, silent that it could have never properly protected the upper airways, or gotten into the respiratory compartment, into respiratory mucosal layer, mechanically could not get there….silent that it could not have ever stayed at injection site (thank God for my friend and Canadian Bridle, smart man you all now pimping), silent it did not dissolve rapidly as we were told, silent on all until the deaths were too much…pusillanimous fraud grifter, you and the many like you…

More to come on this! I stand with James. James and I and whomever are willing to join will find a way to reverse the PREP Act.

See my substack prior on the seminal Shrestha et al. study showing a dose-response relationship:

Did Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) show that the more COVID boosters received, the higher the risk of subsequently contracting COVID? Yes! There was a clear dose response where the least (substack.com)

see Shrestha here:

Among 51017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5 dominant (HR, .71; 95% C.I., .63-.79) and the BQ dominant (HR, .80; 95% C.I., .69-.94) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB dominant phase (HR, .96; 95% C.I., .82-.1.12). Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) was 29% (95% C.I., 21%-37%), 20% (95% C.I., 6%-31%), and 4% (95% C.I., -12%-18%), during the BA.4/5, BQ, and XBB dominant phases, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

see key graphs showing dose response:

yet read this Malone bullshit:

