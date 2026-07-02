Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

I want RFK Jr. to stand up and rescind this terrible Act...this abusive act that has us here...that has caused so much damage. indemnifying this military bioweapon

Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

over 100 children were killed by US missile in initial stages of Iran war, this was wrong, I wont say deliberate but POTUS Trump must recognize this terrible disaster...

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture