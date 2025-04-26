PREP Act of 2005, probably the most damaging congressional act & it must be repealed; James Roguski is working big on PREP Act & I agree with his advocacy; this Act gave Secretary of HHS massive power
to declare an emergency and/or Public health emergency and functions to shield all involved, ALL involved from ANY liability & it is why we are in such a mess from COVID fraud; MUST be REPEALED
Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act);
James is working to highlight it and discussing how we can get congress to repeal before the midterms 2026. I think this is a worthwhile venture when you really read the scope of this Act.
The D.O.D needed cover for both the SARSCov2 and mRNA bioweapon development. The contract between the D.O.D and bigpharma needed to provide both legal immumity and massive R.O.I.. and to create the illusion that bigpharma developed the mRNA shot via OWS.
It was a compartmentalized world wide operation. Period.
