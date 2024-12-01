Preserve your EFF in documents FBI Director Chris Wray, all of them, for we are coming! Do not move out of DC, stay close Chris, Rep. Clay Higgins has read you the riot act! 'Your presence will be
requested'! BOOM, BOOM, BOOM!!! The hunters have become the hunted!!! Justice is coming & should all who imprisoned J6 etc. & did all wrongs under Obama, Biden, Harris etc. face Kash & Pam new FBI/AG?
A hero of mines:
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rep. Thomas Massie said this about Trumps DEA nominee. I’m not sure what’s in the air or water in good ole Kentucky? Maybe it’s the “BlueGrass?” Maybe it’s simple, good and decent people doing the right things as we all should? Either way, Thomas Massie is a superlative human being!
"I'm going to call 'em like I see 'em. Trump's nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns," Massie wrote on X.
In hit send too quick, this is the rest of my first reply regarding this article:
Sheriff Chad Chronister:
Several conservatives expressed concerns Sunday over President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of Republican Florida sheriff Chad Chronister to be administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Trump revealed Saturday in a statement that he will nominate Chronister to lead the DEA in his second administration, stating that the Florida sheriff will work with his attorney general pick, Pam Bondi, "to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border." While Chronister received praise from colleagues and others after the initial announcement, some Republicans have begun to fire back due to his actions during the COVID-19 lockdown.
In March 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released a press statement revealing that they had arrested local Tampa Bay church pastor Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne on two second-degree misdemeanors for unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules. In a post on X from the Libertarian Party of Mississippi, the group called out Chronister's decision to arrest Howard-Browne, leading Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie to respond as well.