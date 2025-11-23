Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1hEdited

Paul—MTG’s resignation speech was a prophecy: GOP midterms bloodbath, Trump impeached again. The Dems will roll out a “Doe” (probably more) swearing on oath she was held down and raped by Trump as a child. Obama wasn’t even born in the US and served two terms—so precedent is clear.

Meanwhile, I scoured the earth for proof Zohran Mamdani has a personality disorder (PD). Result: zilch. PDs, for the uninitiated, are the gifts that keep on giving… to everyone except the person who has one: a lifetime supply of manipulation, betrayal, gaslighting, and emotional wreckage dumped on partners, colleagues, staffers, voters—anyone unlucky enough to orbit their chaos. The only whisper of “sociopathy” is a 2025 Western Journal op-ed written by someone with the psych credentials of a cactus. Bottom line: no PD, formidable politician.

Contrast that with my ex Kathleen, the rosary-clutching Trumpette I met here who begged for kitchen-table Dutch. She proclaimed her devotion to, firstly, Trump, and secondly, the Blessed Virgin, daily, with Jesus in third place. I thought she just had “a few narcissistic traits” that love could fix. Wrong. After she ghosted me mid-cancer for the sadistic high, I fed her pattern to AI. Verdict: full-blown covert/sadistic NPD—one of the most stigmatized disorders for excellent reason. I feel nothing for her now except entertainment value when I torch her in public. At times I am doubled up in laughter. She deserves every syllable.

Mamdani is a far better human being than Kathleen. That’s not saying much—even Sadie Mae Glutz and Lulu from the Manson Family clear that bar.

I read Sadie Mae's book "Child of Satan, Child of God," where she redeemed herself—something Kathleen is utterly incapable of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Give a reason for the midterms. All everybody knows how to say is it doesn't look good. Why?

Who wants the Commie/Liberals with muslim Hakeem at the helm. Do you people just throw out words before you think? That's what the evildoers want is to put out there that it doesn't look good. That would be a disaster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture