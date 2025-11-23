President Mamdani! Say it ain't so or is so? I do not know today which side? I need more background but one thing is for sure, POTUS Trump can make or break you but he just teed up a POTUS Mamdani?
I am buying up all popcorn and whisky I could for the next few months & up to the midterms will be fascinating; today seems democrats will regain congress and likely Senate...clusterfuck? spooning?
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul—MTG’s resignation speech was a prophecy: GOP midterms bloodbath, Trump impeached again. The Dems will roll out a “Doe” (probably more) swearing on oath she was held down and raped by Trump as a child. Obama wasn’t even born in the US and served two terms—so precedent is clear.
Meanwhile, I scoured the earth for proof Zohran Mamdani has a personality disorder (PD). Result: zilch. PDs, for the uninitiated, are the gifts that keep on giving… to everyone except the person who has one: a lifetime supply of manipulation, betrayal, gaslighting, and emotional wreckage dumped on partners, colleagues, staffers, voters—anyone unlucky enough to orbit their chaos. The only whisper of “sociopathy” is a 2025 Western Journal op-ed written by someone with the psych credentials of a cactus. Bottom line: no PD, formidable politician.
Contrast that with my ex Kathleen, the rosary-clutching Trumpette I met here who begged for kitchen-table Dutch. She proclaimed her devotion to, firstly, Trump, and secondly, the Blessed Virgin, daily, with Jesus in third place. I thought she just had “a few narcissistic traits” that love could fix. Wrong. After she ghosted me mid-cancer for the sadistic high, I fed her pattern to AI. Verdict: full-blown covert/sadistic NPD—one of the most stigmatized disorders for excellent reason. I feel nothing for her now except entertainment value when I torch her in public. At times I am doubled up in laughter. She deserves every syllable.
Mamdani is a far better human being than Kathleen. That’s not saying much—even Sadie Mae Glutz and Lulu from the Manson Family clear that bar.
I read Sadie Mae's book "Child of Satan, Child of God," where she redeemed herself—something Kathleen is utterly incapable of.
Give a reason for the midterms. All everybody knows how to say is it doesn't look good. Why?
Who wants the Commie/Liberals with muslim Hakeem at the helm. Do you people just throw out words before you think? That's what the evildoers want is to put out there that it doesn't look good. That would be a disaster.