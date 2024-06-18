he knew there needed to be peace, non-violence, no crime on the streets, people needed their rights respected, to live, to move, to have property…

so he sought to re-establish this…

peace, that normal people can go about life daily…safe…

President Nayib Bukele had a plan of phases and when gangs attacked back, he went to full war and in a couple of weeks the nation was transformed…

he built the right full security jail MEGA JAIL holding 40,000 and when you enter there it is not nice…

MS-13 started in US Los Angeles because Salvadorans could not sell drugs like the Mexicans, called 18 Street gang in US…from there MS-13 was formed…Clinton began deporting them and they ended up in El Salvador (as per Bukele)…Bukele said they are actually a Satanic entity…killing as part of Satanic rituals…and what is happening is that many are trying to leave Satanism to become believers…there seems to be a spiritual war and a physical war…and the aim of Bukele is to win the spiritual war and he is finding ways to tame the gangs…then he deals with the physical war…

Bukele admits that he SEEKS GOD’S WISDOM first before he does anything as President…

I love it!

We need a Mega jail in US, or several…full lockdown etc.