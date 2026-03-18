President Trump deserves salvation as does all, even as I strongly disagree with what happened re COVID OWS lockdowns & Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine & now this Iran bombing, I pray
that our Lord, your God, mine, the mightier one grants him grace, favor, gracious mercy, covers him with blessings and safety and peace & helps guide his thinking & decisions now MORE THAN EVER!
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