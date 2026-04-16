Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

Trump believed them...actually trusted they were telling him the truth.

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Teresa Enslen's avatar
Teresa Enslen
3h

TDS

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