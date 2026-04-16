I think Bush was chosen to bring 911, only he would have done what he did re Iraq and Afghanistan, the fraud of all of it, kind of like IMO Trump was chosen to bring COVID, for them to bring it & get OWS lockdowns (war speed) and the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. deadly mRNA vaccine approved...they NEEDED Trump, only he would have gone along with it for he DID NOT do the work to understand it was NOT real and a fake and that he was approving policies that were prior failed and he really did believe them, the Task Force et al. that millions were going to die...

but ONLY Trump could have fallen for the lies of COVID…they studied him well…prior…they knew he would fall for it…he would want to be the ‘savior’…they, the unseen hand, the dark malevolent people behind the scenes like the ones orchestrating this Iran bombing and illicit war risking and harming our precious US military, they knew they had their man….in daddy Trump….

I think had he done the work and read and studied more, he would have gotten the stones to stand up and say NO…so he relied heavy on the advice not knowing it was all a pack of lies.

he trusted them...I do think Trump had no idea the swamp he was in and that he was being used to change society negatively….with the PREP Act…but ONLY he would have allowed COVID and the extent of it…I think...I believe just as Bush Jr. was chosen for them to bring 911 and Patriot Act, and allow the abuses etc. I think today Trump was chosen to bring the fake PCR created non-pandemic COVID with the deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine (for many to enrich and gain power) and with it, the PREP Act...they used Bush to bring Patriot and Trump to bring PREP Act Liability shield...to apply it carte blanche, just as I think ONLY Trump would have agreed to this bombing of Iran with no attack on USA or no imminent threat to USA. Yet in a twisted way Trump believed the ‘virus’ was real and deadly…and he had to save lives. He knows today and years now the mRNA vaccine did not work and is deadly. When he says that the OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine saved lives, he knows that is NOT true. That what he is saying is false.

Complete.

I really do think Presidents are CHOSEN or ‘allowed’ and one who may actually win at the line, are told they MUST step back...I think in a twisted way Hilary won in 2016...but they knew she was averse to the fraud COVID. Just like how Obama told them to fuck off with H1N1 and to shut it down in 2009...he told CDC to end it...they tried to bring COVID via H1N1 to Obama and he told them fuck off....go read now...so they chose Trump in 2016 and chose the year 2020 to bring it. whatever it was, that is my opinion...and I do agree with Couey...and I do think it is and was more akin to a poison, chemical, toxin that mirrored respiratory pulmonary type symptoms...COVID I think as the virus that afflicted us I think it is NOT so. I think there was never any pandemic and it was a multiple release point to make it seem as a spreading confluence issue. it never was. thank God for whatever they brought, it was benign, for if it were real, if it had a 80% mortality like an Ebola, Rift Valley or Nipah, millions in USA would have died for the Trump administration at HHS, CDC, NIH etc. has no idea, zero, what they were doing and I was at HHS, they ran around like headless chickens...and the Task Force Fauci Redfield, Birx, Hahn et al. was more inept...pure clowns, non-sensical academically sloppy and intellectually lazy people (save for Atlas and little Giroir) we did not lose millions of people because what was brought to Trump that he fell for, was benign...it was NOT because of the OWS lockdown policies etc. it was because it was NOTHING...they were responding to NOTHING...using a PCR process that was 95% false positive...we locked down whereby 95 of every 100 classed as POSITVE were never positive for anything. it was all a lie, all of it, and Trump fell for it and they knew and CHOSE him in 2016. I think he won in 2020 by a nose (or may have lost by a nose)...but Hilary won in 2016...I think....by a hair....but she would have balked at COVID and the mRNA vaccine. I think he won in 2024...

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com