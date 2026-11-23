Epstein relationship ash e was fucking little girls…I want POTUS to explain this, this shit ain’t about making money, this has the US national security at stake and we need to know the breach, who knew it, who allowed it, and people have to pay…jail, all punishment that can happen if the US is at risk now because of these people fuckery! Newt is 100% correct.

I do not know exactly the issue here with Trump but he had no right interfering in private company business and also, this was wrong, Huang can be guilty of espionage, of allowing spying into USA, of transferring or partaking in the transfer of chips that China was NOT to have.