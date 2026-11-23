Epstein relationship ash e was fucking little girls…I want POTUS to explain this, this shit ain’t about making money, this has the US national security at stake and we need to know the breach, who knew it, who allowed it, and people have to pay…jail, all punishment that can happen if the US is at risk now because of these people fuckery! Newt is 100% correct.
I do not know exactly the issue here with Trump but he had no right interfering in private company business and also, this was wrong, Huang can be guilty of espionage, of allowing spying into USA, of transferring or partaking in the transfer of chips that China was NOT to have.
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Let’s see the research that you have on Huang. Stop swearing and start proving your side Alexander.
Can Congress Subpoena a Sitting President?
The Short Answer:
Congress can issue a subpoena to a sitting president. The power is well established under its Article I investigatory authority. However, no sitting president has ever been compelled to comply, and the practical and legal obstacles to enforcement are enormous.
The Extensive Answer:
Legal Limits on Scope
In Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP (2020), the Supreme Court held that courts must weigh separation of powers concerns when evaluating congressional subpoenas seeking a president's personal information. The Court set out four factors for assessing the worthiness of such a subpoena:
The subpoena must serve a valid legislative purpose.
It must be as specific as reasonably possible.
It must not be unduly burdensome.
It must not intrude on core executive powers.
In Trump v. United States (2024), the Court went further. It ruled that "Congress cannot act on, and courts cannot examine, the President's actions on subjects within his 'conclusive and preclusive' constitutional authority." This includes the pardon power, the power to remove subordinates, and the authority to decide which crimes to investigate and prosecute. In those areas, the president enjoys absolute immunity and Congress has no jurisdiction at all.
Can Congress Compel Testimony?
No sitting president has ever been forced to appear before a congressional committee. Presidents have historically negotiated alternative formats such as written interrogatories or depositions, or the matter has been resolved through litigation and political pressure rather than judicial enforcement.
The Fifth Amendment Question
A president is entitled to invoke the privilege against self incrimination on a question by question basis during congressional testimony. This right applies in legislative proceedings just as it does in courts.
Congress can potentially override this protection by granting use immunity under 18 U.S.C. § 6005. This requires a two thirds committee vote and a federal court order compelling testimony in exchange for immunity. Even with immunity in place, compelling a sitting president to testify remains a significant separation of powers hurdle that has never been successfully tested in modern history.
Enforcement: The Real Problem
If a president ignores a valid subpoena, Congress has only three options, all of which are deeply problematic:
Method Problem
Criminal contempt Requires the DOJ to prosecute, and the DOJ answers to the president.
Inherent contempt (the chamber jails the witness) Has not been used since the 1930s.
Federal court order Slow, and courts have historically been reluctant to force a sitting president to appear.
Bottom Line
The subpoena can be issued and is legally valid. But between the Mazars factors, the Trump v. United States immunity framework, the Fifth Amendment, and the absence of any credible enforcement mechanism, no sitting president has ever been compelled to testify, and the structural obstacles to doing so are immense.