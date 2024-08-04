Pronouns: what an idiot....did she ever replay this and listen to herself? I wanted to say what I thought of this past exchange with Harris but I wanted to keep this decent with no cuss words, but you
listen to this utter bullshit tripe drivel garbage by Harris and you will understand how much trouble USA is in. "My Pronouns Are 'She/Her' and I'm a Woman Sitting at the Table Wearing a Blue Suit"...
ugh ugh ugh ugh
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I heard her, she just repeats the lefts narratives over and over. She has no intelligent ideas of her own, she speaks in gibberish or word salad uses same words over and over so she never makes any sense! I have never in my whole life ever heard a more idiotic, moronic person. And I am 75 years old!
Word salad! That's her style.