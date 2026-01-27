STOP attacking ICE!! protesters lay siege to Minnesota hotel where ICE agents suspected of staying in chaotic scenes amid unrest in wake of Alex Pretti shooting; this is flat wrong, dangerous; do
NOT impede, attack, harm, shoot, do any actions against ICE agents in any manner, you will be held accountable; protestors MUST stop attacking ICE, ICE needs local enforcement help NOW! this is issue
Protesters lay siege to Minnesota hotel in chaotic scenes amid unrest in wake of Alex Pretti shooting | Daily Mail Online
‘Obama wrote: ‘The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.’
Trump said his administration will investigate Pretti’s fatal shooting, as he signaled a willingness to withdraw immigration enforcement officials from Minneapolis.
‘We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination,’ Trump told the Journal. ‘At some point we will leave.’’
Tough call, Dr. A -- tough call!!
Almost certainly there are individuals that are there for the sole purpose of causing trouble, e.g., the "Soros agents". But there are also concerned American citizens that have no evil intentions in mind (I believe Pretti was one of those) - they want to document and for accountability.
Okay, so do we let ICE agents get away with *whatever* they want? If we do, we allow tyranny and lawlessness to rule. If we don't, then we are "interfering" and, as Pretti, may be shot for our efforts.
There's no winning here - heads they win, tails we lose. Which may be what 'they' want - let chaos reign!! So I say again, tough call.
Minnesota finally let the state police do their jobs last night and a bunch of these idiots actually got arrested trying to disrupt another hotel. (Ironically, they also had facemasks on!)
Walz and Frey could have done this at any time, but it took until Trump threatened them to see action.