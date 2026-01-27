Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
6mEdited

Tough call, Dr. A -- tough call!!

Almost certainly there are individuals that are there for the sole purpose of causing trouble, e.g., the "Soros agents". But there are also concerned American citizens that have no evil intentions in mind (I believe Pretti was one of those) - they want to document and for accountability.

Okay, so do we let ICE agents get away with *whatever* they want? If we do, we allow tyranny and lawlessness to rule. If we don't, then we are "interfering" and, as Pretti, may be shot for our efforts.

There's no winning here - heads they win, tails we lose. Which may be what 'they' want - let chaos reign!! So I say again, tough call.

SimulationCommander
37m

Minnesota finally let the state police do their jobs last night and a bunch of these idiots actually got arrested trying to disrupt another hotel. (Ironically, they also had facemasks on!)

Walz and Frey could have done this at any time, but it took until Trump threatened them to see action.

