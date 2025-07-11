Protestors opened gun fire on federal ICE agents during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on a Cannabis farm in Southern California on Thursday; put them down! IMO you DO NOT shoot at
try to kill, attack, physically etc., any ICE agent, any law enforcement, any border agent; this is wrong as protestor shot at ICE agents; my view, put anyone down where they stand who shoots at ICE
whether you agree with enforcement policy or not, you have courts, ballot box, wrote, speak out, protest as per civil means etc. you do not shoot people, attack people etc. the harshest punishment must be brought to bear on anyone physically attacking, shooting, trying to harm any such agents.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.