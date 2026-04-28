WARNING, this is coming to a street corner near you:

This is a a large-animal tranquilizer e.g. for elephants, and has been considered a ‘chemical weapon’…meaning if this can me weaponized, aerosolized etc., placed on some form of weapons delivery system, like a missile, this can be catastrophic….in the wrong hands. Be warned, our governments must center this in its war on illicit drugs for this can do damage others cannot.

‘A single two-milligram intramuscular injection of carfentanil is powerful enough to sedate an elephant and lethal enough to kill 50 human beings.

Carfentanil gets into the drug supply when traffickers deliberately mix the potent powder into heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit pills, often without the user’s knowledge.’

They do this to increase potency, stretch supply and maximize profits with tiny, hard-to-detect quantities.

‘You’re talking about not even a grain of salt that could be potentially lethal,’ Frank Tarentino, the DEA’s chief of operations for its northeast region, told CNN.’

Carfentanil is used to sedate, take down massive animals with thick hides. Like elephants. Rhinos. There is no situation ever, in which a human being is to ingest it. Or be near it. Yet we know it is making its way to the street. It will kill many.

I wanted to introduce you to this word. It is like the word ‘Polonium-210’. These words should never be in your dictionary yet you should know that there are deadly substances out there that is so vicious, we cannot properly describe the implications.

Carfentanil we are afraid, will get (and is getting) onto the streets and be mixed with street drugs. Once these beasts find a way to monetize it, they will. It is only for large massive animals with thick hides given its potency. Elephants.

Fentanyl which kills in minutes even if a grain is inhaled is a BABY to Carfentanil.

One grain of carfentanil will kill many people. In fact, the Naloxone (Narcan) used for fentanyl overdoes victims have ben shown to be unable to revive…one would need massive amounts of Naloxone for a carfentanil overdose and still it may not help. ‘While naloxone (Narcan) can revive someone overdosing on heroin or fentanyl when administered quickly, even multiple high doses may fail to reverse a carfentanil overdose.’

Be warned, illicit drug makers etc. are finding ways to get carfentanil into street drugs. Carfentanil has been found cutting heroin and even fentanyl sold on the streets, starting in July 2016 in Ohio, when 35 overdoses and six deaths occurred in a span of three days.

‘While adding fentanyl to heroin has led to an epidemic of overdoses, carfentanil has led to deadly overdoses much faster. For comparison, according to Elephant Care International, the dose of carfentanil safely administered to sedate a wild adult male African elephant, which can weight over 1 ton, is only 13 mg. A dose of fentanyl, 100 times less powerful than carfentanil, that can safely be administered to a human adult is up to 100 micrograms per hour – the equivalent of 0.1 mg. The dose for the elephant is equivalent to 13,000 micrograms of carfentanil, which is about 1.3 million micrograms of fentanyl. Hence, 1,000 mg of fentanyl, the equivalent in potency of 1 mg of carfentanil, will easily kill a human…Russian authorities used a weaponized chemical gas based on carfentanil to end a Chechen hostage crisis in 2002 and ended up killing 170 people with one dose.’

SOURCE:

https://recoveryfirst.org/what-is-carfentanil/

I will write on this stunning stack by Sasha shortly, well written.