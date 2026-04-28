PSA!!! CARFENTANIL: you thought Wuhan's Fentanyl was catastrophic? Well, let me introduce you to Carfentanil, it is a powerful derivative of fentanyl; fentanyl is about 100 times more powerful than
morphine, BUT carfentanil is 100 X more potent than fentanyl, meaning carfentanil is 10,000 X more potent than morphine; carfentanil must NEVER be used, ingested, smelt by humans in ANY capacity;
WARNING, this is coming to a street corner near you:
This is a a large-animal tranquilizer e.g. for elephants, and has been considered a ‘chemical weapon’…meaning if this can me weaponized, aerosolized etc., placed on some form of weapons delivery system, like a missile, this can be catastrophic….in the wrong hands. Be warned, our governments must center this in its war on illicit drugs for this can do damage others cannot.
‘A single two-milligram intramuscular injection of carfentanil is powerful enough to sedate an elephant and lethal enough to kill 50 human beings.
Carfentanil gets into the drug supply when traffickers deliberately mix the potent powder into heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit pills, often without the user’s knowledge.’
They do this to increase potency, stretch supply and maximize profits with tiny, hard-to-detect quantities.
‘You’re talking about not even a grain of salt that could be potentially lethal,’ Frank Tarentino, the DEA’s chief of operations for its northeast region, told CNN.’
Carfentanil is used to sedate, take down massive animals with thick hides. Like elephants. Rhinos. There is no situation ever, in which a human being is to ingest it. Or be near it. Yet we know it is making its way to the street. It will kill many.
I wanted to introduce you to this word. It is like the word ‘Polonium-210’. These words should never be in your dictionary yet you should know that there are deadly substances out there that is so vicious, we cannot properly describe the implications.
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Carfentanil we are afraid, will get (and is getting) onto the streets and be mixed with street drugs. Once these beasts find a way to monetize it, they will. It is only for large massive animals with thick hides given its potency. Elephants.
Fentanyl which kills in minutes even if a grain is inhaled is a BABY to Carfentanil.
One grain of carfentanil will kill many people. In fact, the Naloxone (Narcan) used for fentanyl overdoes victims have ben shown to be unable to revive…one would need massive amounts of Naloxone for a carfentanil overdose and still it may not help. ‘While naloxone (Narcan) can revive someone overdosing on heroin or fentanyl when administered quickly, even multiple high doses may fail to reverse a carfentanil overdose.’
Be warned, illicit drug makers etc. are finding ways to get carfentanil into street drugs. Carfentanil has been found cutting heroin and even fentanyl sold on the streets, starting in July 2016 in Ohio, when 35 overdoses and six deaths occurred in a span of three days.
‘While adding fentanyl to heroin has led to an epidemic of overdoses, carfentanil has led to deadly overdoses much faster. For comparison, according to Elephant Care International, the dose of carfentanil safely administered to sedate a wild adult male African elephant, which can weight over 1 ton, is only 13 mg. A dose of fentanyl, 100 times less powerful than carfentanil, that can safely be administered to a human adult is up to 100 micrograms per hour – the equivalent of 0.1 mg. The dose for the elephant is equivalent to 13,000 micrograms of carfentanil, which is about 1.3 million micrograms of fentanyl. Hence, 1,000 mg of fentanyl, the equivalent in potency of 1 mg of carfentanil, will easily kill a human…Russian authorities used a weaponized chemical gas based on carfentanil to end a Chechen hostage crisis in 2002 and ended up killing 170 people with one dose.’
SOURCE:
https://recoveryfirst.org/what-is-carfentanil/
I will write on this stunning stack by Sasha shortly, well written.
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr Paul Thank you for keeping us informed of the evil in our world. God help us!
As long as drugs like Carfentanil and Xylazine continue being cut into street drugs, the odds of dying from these scourge will keep rising. I'm sure everyone has seen the videos of drug users in the Kensington section of Philly who are literally in a zombie mode of movement from Xylazine. Xylazine is bad enough, but mixing Carfentanil with any drug is an open invitation to death. The people in Philly who are in the streets each day to talk to addicts are warning them of the dangers of drugs in the 21st Century, but how many will listen?
Another facet of drug treatment against Xylazine-cut drugs is to stop the horrific infections and sepsis in open wounds caused by the use of Xylazine as a cutting ingredient. Xylazine causes itching any dehydration which can cause the skin to become an enemy to a user. The open wounds caused by Xylazine can be severe, and in appearance to those caused by diabetes, but where diabetics try to stop those wounds from becoming infected by going to a wound care center, many abusers will not go to these places for fear of going through withdrawal of their drug of choice, and therefore the open wounds become a draw to germs, insects and more injury. I have seen videos of addicts with skin literally dropping off because it is dead and neurotic. These wounds will lead to more amputations of limbs and more disabled drug users on the streets.
It is a double edged sword when these drugs, bad enough when abused on their own, are used to give an added punch to drugs already causing death and severe injuries to users. The best advice is to not use drugs, but that news pretty much goes unheeded in the streets. Carfentanil will cause the problems already started in the streets by Xylazine (and sometimes the use of the drug Krokodil, used in Russia to cut into drugs, is used in the US too), to multiply.