Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ann
25m

Dr Paul Thank you for keeping us informed of the evil in our world. God help us!

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Tuxi
28m

As long as drugs like Carfentanil and Xylazine continue being cut into street drugs, the odds of dying from these scourge will keep rising. I'm sure everyone has seen the videos of drug users in the Kensington section of Philly who are literally in a zombie mode of movement from Xylazine. Xylazine is bad enough, but mixing Carfentanil with any drug is an open invitation to death. The people in Philly who are in the streets each day to talk to addicts are warning them of the dangers of drugs in the 21st Century, but how many will listen?

Another facet of drug treatment against Xylazine-cut drugs is to stop the horrific infections and sepsis in open wounds caused by the use of Xylazine as a cutting ingredient. Xylazine causes itching any dehydration which can cause the skin to become an enemy to a user. The open wounds caused by Xylazine can be severe, and in appearance to those caused by diabetes, but where diabetics try to stop those wounds from becoming infected by going to a wound care center, many abusers will not go to these places for fear of going through withdrawal of their drug of choice, and therefore the open wounds become a draw to germs, insects and more injury. I have seen videos of addicts with skin literally dropping off because it is dead and neurotic. These wounds will lead to more amputations of limbs and more disabled drug users on the streets.

It is a double edged sword when these drugs, bad enough when abused on their own, are used to give an added punch to drugs already causing death and severe injuries to users. The best advice is to not use drugs, but that news pretty much goes unheeded in the streets. Carfentanil will cause the problems already started in the streets by Xylazine (and sometimes the use of the drug Krokodil, used in Russia to cut into drugs, is used in the US too), to multiply.

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