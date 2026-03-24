nepotistic buddy cronyism very questionable nomination of Means…she adds nothing to SG role, embarrasses the SG role, and this is some kind of pay back etc. and tell her brother to stfu as he talks too much garbage…another has-been trying to suck at the teats of the tax-payer purse…and you letting them…shame on you Bobby Jr., shame on you!

in a free society to properly scrutinize the government and it is incumbent on all of us to scrutinize the government and if I do not agree with what Trump or anyone is doing, I must be allowed to critique and me be allowed to say so...we are a free democratic society...

RFK Jr., while I may respect you and admire you, you have failed thus far in one year at HHS, and this SG Means nomination tells me this is all a joke to you…stop, we heard enough about the toilet seat coke snorting etc., stop with the shirtless crap…we get it, you took steroids….we get it…we only want you to pull the mRNA vaccine…it is not a joke to us, pull the SG nomination…she is way too inept and unserious to be SG. You continue to under-serve and do disservice to POTUS Trump.

Tell us RFK Jr., tell the nation, make the case why Means is qualified above other superbly qualified people to be SG…tell us!

You have not because you CANNOT!

Stop the insanity please!

Dr. Naomi Wolf was 100% correct in her characterization of this sordid mess! huge praise to Dr. Wolf for this bravery and scholarship!

The Imaginary Casey Means - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf