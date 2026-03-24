Pull the Casey Means nomination RFK Jr., PULL IT! stop undermining Trump, you know darn well this lady is a lightweight, not qualified, inept, MUST NOT be Surgeon General (SG), stop playing games RFK
Jr. nepotistic buddy ones with our HHS, and FDA etc., if The Outlaw Wales is constraining you, then yank back your stones from her grasp and stand up for goodness sake & make a difference; STOP your
nepotistic buddy cronyism very questionable nomination of Means…she adds nothing to SG role, embarrasses the SG role, and this is some kind of pay back etc. and tell her brother to stfu as he talks too much garbage…another has-been trying to suck at the teats of the tax-payer purse…and you letting them…shame on you Bobby Jr., shame on you!
in a free society to properly scrutinize the government and it is incumbent on all of us to scrutinize the government and if I do not agree with what Trump or anyone is doing, I must be allowed to critique and me be allowed to say so...we are a free democratic society...
RFK Jr., while I may respect you and admire you, you have failed thus far in one year at HHS, and this SG Means nomination tells me this is all a joke to you…stop, we heard enough about the toilet seat coke snorting etc., stop with the shirtless crap…we get it, you took steroids….we get it…we only want you to pull the mRNA vaccine…it is not a joke to us, pull the SG nomination…she is way too inept and unserious to be SG. You continue to under-serve and do disservice to POTUS Trump.
Tell us RFK Jr., tell the nation, make the case why Means is qualified above other superbly qualified people to be SG…tell us!
You have not because you CANNOT!
Stop the insanity please!
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Dr. Naomi Wolf was 100% correct in her characterization of this sordid mess! huge praise to Dr. Wolf for this bravery and scholarship!
The Imaginary Casey Means - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
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Paul, your posts have degenerated8 into incoherent ad hominem attacks and rants, and conspiratorial slurs against honorable people who you have no evidence for what you accuse them of. You are on the outside looking in now and you don’t have the inside information that you used to to make the inferences about the you are making.
Dr. Paul? I have to ask you a question.?
Are your viewpoints your own or are they being directed by the wellness company which is basically an allopathic medicine model that is perpetuating the status quo in big Pharma today? . If Dr. Cathy Means is a lightweight explain why. The fact that you ran ahe ran a company that created constant glucose monitoring which I don’t believe is necessary, but it speaks to her expertise in medicine. She has to understand the human body, and we need to have her speak up to express what she believes..