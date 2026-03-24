Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
just now

Paul, your posts have degenerated8 into incoherent ad hominem attacks and rants, and conspiratorial slurs against honorable people who you have no evidence for what you accuse them of. You are on the outside looking in now and you don’t have the inside information that you used to to make the inferences about the you are making.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12m

Dr. Paul? I have to ask you a question.?

Are your viewpoints your own or are they being directed by the wellness company which is basically an allopathic medicine model that is perpetuating the status quo in big Pharma today? . If Dr. Cathy Means is a lightweight explain why. The fact that you ran ahe ran a company that created constant glucose monitoring which I don’t believe is necessary, but it speaks to her expertise in medicine. She has to understand the human body, and we need to have her speak up to express what she believes..

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