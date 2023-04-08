Point is, very serious people are taking notice and trying to ensure this happens. We must have the option and it may be difficult, but that does not mean we do not try and get even a semblance of this to emerge. People must be able to ensure the blood they use for their own needs (autologous or directed) is safe and based on their needs and wants.

‘It is imperative that the state governments protect the rights of its citizens with the choice of a blood donor for a scheduled surgery or emergent need. Autologous (self) and Directed-Donor (donor of choice) has been used for years in hospitals, but recently hospitals are denying this option. Individuals must have a choice for donated blood.

This "Letter to Legislator" asks that laws be passed to address this issue and

protect patients' rights. It is imperative laws are created to protect personal

choice and patient rights regarding blood donation.

Please follow the instructions below to review and complete the JotForm, then share this email with others to increase the awareness with Legislators in your state and country.

"The Alliance of Blood Cooperative" has created a document for you to email to your state legislative officials and/or government officials in charge of drafting laws in your area.

Please use this link: https://form.jotform.com/230575995632164

Click the link, complete the form by adding your local legislator's name(s). (You can add multiple names, as you will forward this document when completed) Fill in all required elements, sign and submit. After you submit, download the PDF copy of the form to your computer, and save. Create an email with all your Legislators, Government and/or elected officials email addresses, attach the PDF or place in the body of the email, and send.

(Find names and emails of your state Legislators on your state government website)

*Be sure to follow up with calls/emails to your elected officials to make sure they are making this a priority in creating new laws.’

I also think DailyClout did some initial work showcasing this initiative and warrants some recognition (Dr. Wolf’s organization).