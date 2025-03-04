Putin and Xi raise a glass in appreciation to the move by POTUS Trump?? it seems...is Russia celebrating as reported? 'Trump pauses all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy';
I am glad any & all US aid money to Ukraine (hell to any nation) is or could be stopped; I include some interesting story headlines today...makes you go kind of hhhmmmm
I do not know, I will like to know.
Trump pauses all aid to Ukraine.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I do not believe Trump is a Russian agent as written below. It is fascinating how well some write, content and style though. Again, if Trump were a foreign asset, then we may as well as cash it all in now and give up.
I do not think so and I will not.
Headlines are fascinating though. Gives you pause. I love reading and educating myself on disparate view points. Even when I do not agree.
