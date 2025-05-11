'Putin and Xi to sign ‘series’ of deals in Moscow summit'; we did not want this, this spooning but it is happening & raises many questions; "Vladimir Putin will sign a “series” of deals with Xi
Jinping in a three-day visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations. The Kremlin said Mr Xi would visit in May, and the pair will hold talks to further develop the two countries’; is this a problem?
“partnership and strategic co-operation” amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.’ China and Russia have grown closer during the war, with the West accusing Beijing of supplying weapons components to Moscow. But Mr Xi has stopped short of formally supporting Russia in the conflict and has warned Putin against the use of nuclear weapons.
The Russian president has called for a ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations, when some world leaders will be in Moscow for a military parade, but Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukraine would not “be playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere” over the Russian holiday.
Putin responded by telling Russian state television he hoped the need would not arise to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying “I hope they will not be required”.’
And it is about time US stopped form being rag-dolled by these 2…
‘US no longer mediating peace talks
Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia comes as the United States announced it would no longer mediate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
The State Department said it was changing the “methodology of how we contribute” to the talks and will no longer “fly around the world at the drop of a hat” for meetings after Vladimir Putin refused to agree to a deal.’
This was always their fever to sweat for. Not US’s. Strengthen ourselves.
Also:
"Is this a problem?", you ask. Something is up here and, thanks to censorship, most people are unaware of it. BTW, yes, censorship and data distortion is alive and strong under Trump 2.0.
BRICS has a major meeting coming up on July 6 of this year (in 8 weeks). BRICS (where the 'R' is Russia, and the 'C' is China) has been working on their own currency and payment system, both aimed at replacing the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, and the US-dominated SWIFT payment system. The BRICS currency will be backed by gold; the US fiat dollar is backed by *nothing*.
BRICS began as 5 nations. At latest reporting, 42 countries are or will soon be a part of BRICS. With that expansion, BRICS will contain significantly more economic power than non-BRICS nations.
Yeah, something is definitely brewing!! We'll find out soon enough.
NOT TO WORRY --CHINA AND RUSSIA CAN NEVER REALLY BE TRUE ALLIES- ITS NOT IN THE CARDS-A LOT OF PROPAGANDA RIGHT NOW LOOKS GOOD IN THE RED PRESS