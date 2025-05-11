Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

"Is this a problem?", you ask. Something is up here and, thanks to censorship, most people are unaware of it. BTW, yes, censorship and data distortion is alive and strong under Trump 2.0.

BRICS has a major meeting coming up on July 6 of this year (in 8 weeks). BRICS (where the 'R' is Russia, and the 'C' is China) has been working on their own currency and payment system, both aimed at replacing the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, and the US-dominated SWIFT payment system. The BRICS currency will be backed by gold; the US fiat dollar is backed by *nothing*.

BRICS began as 5 nations. At latest reporting, 42 countries are or will soon be a part of BRICS. With that expansion, BRICS will contain significantly more economic power than non-BRICS nations.

Yeah, something is definitely brewing!! We'll find out soon enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
3h

NOT TO WORRY --CHINA AND RUSSIA CAN NEVER REALLY BE TRUE ALLIES- ITS NOT IN THE CARDS-A LOT OF PROPAGANDA RIGHT NOW LOOKS GOOD IN THE RED PRESS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture