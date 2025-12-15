Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2m

It’s definitely very creepy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture