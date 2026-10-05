Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
Oct 5

Ultimately, we're very lucky Putin isn't the madman that we make him out to be.

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Jeck
Oct 5

It is not Putin who threatens the West. It is the Globalists who seek a New World Order. Their goal is only possible if the current world order is destroyed. They are satanic evil scumbags and monsters.

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