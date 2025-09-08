What is your view? Is this union a worrying one? IMO India and China always had problems with each other yet is this something to look at? How could the US handle a unified China, India, and Russia, militarily?

‘With a backseat bromance of their own, as well as hand-holding and hugs, the Russian leader, his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and their host, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, put on a display Monday that seemed designed to turn heads in Washington.

The three leaders staked out long-held positions in comments at this key regional summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, but the tenor and the timing of the trio's embrace was impossible to ignore.’

‘Car rides and hand-holding: Putin, Modi and Xi send Trump a pointed message

The leaders of Russia, China and India met at a key regional summit in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Monday as they navigate tensions with the United States.’

India, long courted by the West as a crucial Asian partner and counterweight to China, has been rattled by Trump’s tariffs; the Kremlin has publicly brushed aside Washington's peace push in Ukraine; and Beijing continues to spar with the U.S. over trade, Taiwan and global influence.

Amid this thicket of tensions, the cozy optics at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) gathering appeared a clear signal in the face of U.S. pressure.

Weeks after Trump and Putin made headlines with a protocol-busting ride in “The Beast” at their Alaska summit, Modi joined the Russian leader for a drive in the back of Putin's own armored limo — a not-so-subtle statement of defiance just days after the U.S. doubled tariffs on India to 50% as punishment for buying Russian oil.’

'A totally one sided disaster!'

Perhaps watching from Washington, Trump said Monday that the relationship between India and the U.S. had been “a totally one sided disaster!” and chided New Delhi for buying “most of its oil and military products from Russia,” and “very little from the U.S.”

He said that India had now offered to cut their tariffs on U.S. goods to zero. "But it's getting late," Trump added.

Whether the theatrics in Tianjin were spontaneous or carefully planned, “the message remains the same,” Keir Giles, a senior fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House, told NBC News.

“The close relationship that Trump sought with Putin is now on display between Putin and others,” he said, adding that the U.S. had "given India a real cause to look for friendship and partnership elsewhere."

That friction had also given India a reason to “mend fences” with China, said Alyssa Ayres, a senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.

India has "lots of problems," with China, she said, "but it is right on their border, and it’s their largest trading partner in goods."

Xi, for his part, criticized the “bullying behavior” from unnamed countries, a veiled reference to the U.S.

He outlined his longstanding ambition to challenge the U.S.-led global economic and security order. “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practice true multilateralism,” he said, while laying out a new “Global Governance Initiative” that was short on concrete policies.’

