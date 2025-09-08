Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

User's avatar
michael janket's avatar
michael janket
32m

Trump has no foreign policy whatsoever. It's "my way or the highway". A stupid way to practice diplomacy. But, there are still people who insist he is a magnificent president. If you can't smell Deep State in the background of Trump's "policies", maybe it's time for a refresher course in politics. Trump has guaranteed the US will continue to act as a pariah. As it is we lose friendly relations with the countries that we must deal with. How long can we play stupid games with a world fast recognizing the duplicity with which the US operates?

AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

If New Delhi buys “most of its oil and military products from Russia,” and “very little from the U.S.” then it's probably because they get a better deal from Russia.

Plus, the U.S. is yesterday's hero.

The U.S. has no hypersonic weapons in operational deployment.

China, Russia and Iran have hypersonic coming out their asses.

And, although India may not buy much from the U.S. it allows the U.S. to take in vast numbers of Indians to fill the high tech jobs that would otherwise go to Americans if there existed Americans who were smart enough to do those jobs.

This creates jobs for Americans as Indians in high tech jobs will need Americans to wait on them, cook their food and clean their restrooms.

