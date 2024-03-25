Putin now faced his BATACLAN at the hands of islamic terrorists! Remember what the islamic jihadist refugee illegals did in France, Bataclan nightclub, stabbed women in their vaginas, cut out eyes,
dis-emboweled them alive, cut off men balls, stuffed it in their mouths, cut out their eyes, dis-emboweled them, so now Putin faced same in Russian nightclub, let us see how barbaric he MUST be in
response, he MUST be, he must make an example, and we know what Trump would have done…it is coming to AMERICA, it is here, Obama and Biden laid it here already, a matter of time, so we need Trump to then reduce their nations to glass when they do attack in America…yes, we go to their lands of birth and vaporize them…thats where we are going…it is time.
Women vaginas repeatedly stabbed. Men balls cut off.
Yes, we need Trump.
There are here, and you need your 2nd amendment. Prepare your girls for Obama and Biden exposed them to gang rape and torture and death to come. The illegals who came in, many are jihadists.
Bataclan victims 'castrated and had eyes gouged out by evil ISIS jihadis', says inquiry
THE French government stopped the press from reporting details of the gruesome torture of several of the Bataclan terror victims in the wake of the Paris attack, it has been claimed.
ISIS was a construct of the CIA and the Obama admin. Trump destroyed them. And they were reconstructed by the same traitors who overthrew America with a coup in Nov 2020, completed on J6. The recent attack in Russia was planned by the CIA/Deep State Department.
Putin has the criminals who were recruited to do it, and has the serial numbers of the weapons. He needs to announce to the world who the REAL terrorists are.
ISIS are a US creation. Dubya, Obummer and Songbird McStain all contributed to their rise. Now they do the work of Victoria Nuland, attacking Zelensky's enemy for Bribedem and Lady Graham.