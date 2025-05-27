Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Good. Let Putin take ALL of Ukraine. Remove the US deep state regime from Ukraine altogether. Maybe this was the plan all along.

Cons in Con-gress have laundered too much money through Ukraine. Enough is enough. #EndCorruptionInCongress

