In Moscow’s view, “Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic and, not exclude, a radiological catastrophe.”

Thus this is a threat of nuclear war.

Russia/Putin: ‘I think we should give it some thought that Mr Trump unwittingly created political and psychological opportunities for us, he untied our hands for our Supreme Commander in chief to do whatever he finds appropriate to do for the nation’s security.”

‘The Russian Foreign Ministry had sharply denounced the joint US‑Israeli military operation in Iran the previous day, describing it as “a pre‑planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state” and a violation of core principles of international law.’

What is your view on MNS lobbying Trump to strike? I cannot believe POTUS Trump would make the decision based on this lobbying…that bends the mind and I will not believe that. Can’t. I have no reason to. But see report next:

‘Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple private phone calls to Trump over the past month advocating a U.S. attack, despite his public support for a diplomatic solution, the four people said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, continued his long-running public campaign for U.S. strikes against what he views as an existential enemy of his country.

The combined effort helped lead Trump to order a massive aerial campaign against Iran’s leadership and military, which in its initial hour led to the death of Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials.’ The attack came despite U.S. intelligence assessments that Iran’s forces were unlikely to pose an immediate threat to the U.S. mainland within the next decade. Saturday’s attack on Iran was a break from decades of U.S. decision-making to hold back from a full-scale effort to depose the regime of a country of more than 90 million people. It also marked a stark shift from Trump’s own previous military forays, which until now have been far narrower in scope.’

Push from Saudis, Israel helped move Trump to attack Iran

Russians ‘have threatened to carry out a horror strike on Europe in response to Iran’s missile attack, as the experts blamed Donald Trump for “unwittingly creating political and psychological opportunities.” On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.’

‘The Russian President called the act "a murder committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law”. Speaking about Russia’s next move, Sergey Karnaukhov, a former president and CEO of The Centre for the National Interest, and Dimitri Simes, a former president and CEO of The Centre for the National Interest, highlighted what needs to be done as he blames Europe for “waging war” against Russia.’

‘In the conversation with Vladimir Solovyov on channel Solovyov Live, he said: “Estonia is waging war against us. I think we should give it some thought that Mr Trump unwittingly created political and psychological opportunities for us, he untied our hands for our Supreme Commander in chief to do whatever he finds appropriate to do for the nation’s security.”

