Putrid, fecal, banal, low-life, bottom-dweller, vapid, stink smelling, unbathe, inept, uneducated, inane, vacuous, feral, nasty, beast, neanderthal...I just described the Washington DC & legacy media
CNN, NBC, MSNBC, al, FOX too at times, media across Canada e.g. CBC; All the media filth coming out of Columbia school of journalism, their leftist 'finishing' school; did I forget any adjectives?
This is how I think of the mainstream media…you? Are there any other adjectives I may have left out? Am I being fair? Balanced? Am I being harsh? Is it that I/we ‘misunderstand’ the media?
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.